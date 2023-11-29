Man Utd boss Ten Hag stunned as Liverpool-supporting reporter admits he ‘likes’ a ‘crisis’ at Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was left stunned as a journalist admitted that he and the media “like” to see a “crisis” at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag oversaw a positive first season in charge of the Red Devils with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Man Utd made a terrible start to the new season but, despite performances remaining below par, the Red Devils have turned around their Premier League form in the last month or two.

After their 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park, Man Utd are now on a run of five wins in their last six Premier League matches and have moved up to sixth in the table, just six points off the summit.

If Man Utd lose to Galatasaray on Wednesday night then they will be out of the Champions League after only winning one match so far, while they have a big clash against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

And a clip has emerged on social media of TNT Sports presenter Matt Smith – who is a Liverpool fan – interviewing Ten Hag ahead of their crucial clash against Galatasaray.

The journalist suggested that Man Utd are in “crisis” again if they were to lose against the Turkish side on Wednesday, which is something “we like to see from the outside”.

Smith began: “A big week – because it’s Newcastle after – I know every week, you’ll know by now after 18 months, every week feels like a big week. But this feels an important week for you at a point where the season can really improve or another crisis as we like to see from the outside.”

To which a shocked Ten Hag replied: “Ah, you like it?”

Smith hesitantly added: “Well…yeah.”

Before Ten Hag hit back: “Ok, that’s quite honest, you want to see that – but we don’t care about that.”

Galatasaray is known to be one of the most hostile away trips in Europe but Ten Hag is confident his Man Utd side will handle the occasion.

“We know we can (win away in Europe) and we are confident,” Ten Hag told a pre-match press conference.

“The last games away from home in the league were also very hostile environments. We played very well. We were very calm and composed.

“This team also last year in Barcelona (in the Europa League did well), so we know how to deal with it and I’m sure it will be tomorrow a confident team on the pitch.”