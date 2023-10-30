Ten Hag makes stunning Man Utd confession that club ‘DNA’ makes it impossible to play the Ajax way

Erik ten Hag insists he “can’t play the same way” he did at Ajax at Manchester United because of the Premier League club’s “DNA”.

The Red Devils enjoyed a positive first season under Ten Hag last term as they reached the FA Cup final, won the League Cup and finished in the top four of the Premier League.

But the Dutchman oversaw the club’s worst start to a season since 1986 earlier this term before they hit a run of three wins on the bounce recently.

However, Man Utd lost again at the weekend, this time to arch-rivals Manchester City, and many pundits and supporters are confused by how the Red Devils are attempting to play.

Both Gary Neville and Roy Keane voiced their concerns on Sunday and any hope fans had of Man Utd playing attractive forward-thinking football like Ten Hag’s previous Ajax teams have now been extinguished.

“We will never play the football we played at Ajax here,” Ten Hag told ViaPlay after their loss to Man City. “I now have other players, that’s not why I came here.

“The player material you have determines how you will play. That’s why we play here in a different way than I did at Ajax. That will have to be the case, because I can’t play the same way here.

“That is not in the DNA of Manchester United at all. The football at Ajax is very typical, here we will play much more directly. We also have the players for that, especially at the forefront.”

On the match itself, Ten Hag added: “We played quite well in the first half. But of course that penalty changes the picture of the match.

“Then we have to play offensively. We forgot our agreements for a moment and conceded 0-2 far too quickly. But in the first half we did exactly what we had to do and made it very difficult for them.

“I’ve seen us fight. I can’t blame them for that either. I can’t really blame my team anyway.”

And former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who was working alongside Keane and Neville on Sky Sports, admits he’s confused about the style of play at Man Utd.

Carragher said: “None of us here can explain what Manchester United try to do in terms of how they play.

“He [ten Hag] has been here now nearly 18 months. We’ve seen Unai Emery come in at Aston Villa, we’ve seen Ange Postecoglou come in at Tottenham.

“In a short space of time, it doesn’t mean you win every week, but when you go to the games you know what you’re going to see.

“We still don’t know what we’re going to see with Manchester United. You tell me how they play with the ball.”