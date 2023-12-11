Ten Hag tactics making Prem POTM ‘look good’ as Man Utd star told he’s to blame for Onana form

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is “being made to look good” by Erik ten Hag’s tactics, according to former Red Devils defender Paul Parker.

The England international has had more than his fair share of criticism over the last couple of seasons but he is once again a key part of Ten Hag’s defence.

Ten Hag stripped Maguire of the captaincy ahead of the new campaign with the 30-year-old dropping down the pecking order behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

However, Maguire is now the Man Utd boss’ first choice while Martinez is still out injured and could partner the Argentinian when fully fit.

Maguire even won the Premier League Player of the Month for November but former Man Utd full-back Parker reckons he’s being “made to look good” by Ten Hag.

Parker told bettors.co.zm: “Maguire is being made to look good because in the low block you’re more likely to be making blocks and heading balls away.

“The defence has been put under so much pressure and they’re making mistakes. They did very well after the World Cup but the bad form picked up after the league cup final.

“After that it’s been a backwards step and losing Martinez at the start of the season didn’t help.

“He drags people with him so they miss him.”

Andre Onana has performed well in the Premier League but his displays in the Champions League have led to a lot of criticism and Parker thinks Maguire has to take some responsibility for the Cameroon international’s poor performances.

Parker added: “The stats only show you how many times the ball goes into the back of the net but you have to look at the number of saves Onana has to make.

“He’s never worked like this in Italy. It’s a different kind of goalkeeping and that’s why we’re seeing faults in his goalkeeping. It’s relentless.

“He’s having to shift his positioning and make all kinds of decisions more consistently than he did in the Italian league.

“United have to sit deeper now because Harry Maguire is playing and the manager has had to accept that because Maguire can’t squeeze up and he can’t run.

“They’re trying to play out from the back but they know they can’t do it with Harry Maguire but it’s like a shy horse pulling a cart. He’s very slow and very cumbersome.

“The deeper you sit the more you’re one bad decision away from allowing the opposition to have a shot at your goal.”