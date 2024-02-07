Lee Sharpe has explained why he cannot see Jadon Sancho playing for Manchester United again following his major fallout with Erik ten Hag.

Sancho was a long-term Man Utd target before he joined the Premier League giants from Borussia Dortmund for around £73m during the 2021 summer transfer window.

There were huge expectations placed upon Sancho when he arrived at Old Trafford and he has failed to live up to his huge price tag.

The England international only managed to impress in fits and starts for the Red Devils before his huge fallout with Ten Hag earlier this season.

After being omitted from United’s squad to face Arsenal at the start of September, Sancho publicly accused Ten Hag of making him a scapegoat and the winger has since refused to apologise to the Dutchman.

As a result, Sancho was made to train away from the United first team before he returned to Dortmund on loan during the winter transfer window. He has two assists in three outings for the German outfit but he is currently out of action with a muscle injury.

Dortmund have already indicated that they may not be able to afford to make Sancho’s deal permanent in the summer and Sharpe “doesn’t see a way back” for him at Man Utd.

“With the way the manager has treated the situation, I don’t see a way back,” Sharpe told FourFourTwo on behalf of luckyblock.com.

“We don’t know what’s happened, what’s been said, behind closed doors, but he’s ostracised Jadon by asking him to train with the youth team and also by himself.

“Sancho has such ability and I love to watch him when he’s on his game but he hasn’t done it regularly enough since he’s been there. He’s obviously had a conflict with the manager and now he’s at Borussia Dortmund, somewhere he seems far happier. Everyone will be satisfied with things as they stand but he’s still a Manchester United player so a decision will need to be made at the end of the season.

“I never actually went and apologised to Alex Ferguson. The manager would tell me off when I stepped out of line and I would sit there and take it and we’d all move on. Fergie would too – he was good like that. Once you’d had a row and he’d given you the hairdryer treatment you’d be left alone to get on with it.

“It’s tough to compare my day with what’s happened to Sancho because social media means they can go public with their complaints whereas we couldn’t. Unless you went to a newspaper but that wasn’t something people really did.

“We don’t know exactly what went on between Erik ten Hag and Sancho. The player obviously thinks he’s trained well enough and the manager doesn’t. It’s a simple difference of opinion that should have been settled behind closed doors.

“Sancho should probably apologise for the public speaking, even if not for the comments themselves.”