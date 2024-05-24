According to reports, Erik ten Hag has been aware for a few weeks that he is going to be sacked by Manchester United after the FA Cup final.

It has been widely reported for most of this season that Ten Hag is likely to be sacked before the 2023/24 campaign.

This follows Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover of the Premier League giants. The INEOS chief only purchased a minority 27.7% stake in the English club but has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe won’t be pleased by what he’s seen from Man Utd this season with Ten Hag as head coach as they have endured a miserable campaign.

After finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Carabao Cup last term, they exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely, while they ended up eighth in the Premier League table.

An FA Cup final win will not save Ten Hag…

A potential saving grace for Ten Hag is that his side have reached the FA Cup final, but it has been anticipated that his exit is expected even if they beat arch-rivals Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking earlier this week, Ten Hag insisted he was “focusing” on the FA Cup and was not interesting in discussing his future at Man Utd.

“I have nothing to say,” Ten Hag said.

“I am just focusing on the job I have to do and that is first win the game on Saturday and then we are in the project. Keep going in the project.”

He added: “I came here to win trophies.

“Saturday I have the next opportunity and we earned this opportunity as a team and now we have to go for it.

“At the same time, in the last two years, of course after every season you review it and then we will see where we are in the project and things we have to change.

“We spoke lately about it. Underneath there are very good things – players coming up, players developing, values coming up.

“And, at the same time, we have on Saturday a big opportunity to win the next trophy.”

Despite this, reliable journalist Jacob Steinberg claims Man Utd ‘have decided to sack Ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City’.

In response to this story, Ex-Norway international and broadcaster Jan Aage Fjortoft said: “Was always a gamble to think that this could be a secret till after the FA-cup final.

“I understand he was told the week before the Arsenal game. Well done to @JacobSteinberg to get it confirmed.”

Earlier in the day, he said: “To think that ONE game at Wembley is decisive for ten Hag’s future is a lack of respect and knowledge for how INEOS works. Stay or go? Decided weeks ago.”

