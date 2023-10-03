Ten Hag makes Man Utd transfer ‘request’ for player he’s ‘obsessed with’ as Barcelona ‘cross fingers’

Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked heavily with a move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is hoping that Manchester United can listen to his wishes and sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent a large amount of money to help Ten Hag sign players in the summer transfer window but critics have claimed that the Dutchman’s starting XI is no stronger than last season.

Their performances on the pitch have been disappointing with Man Utd losing four of their first seven league matches for the first time since 1989-90, when Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly one game away from the sack.

The Man Utd boss has had off-field issues to deal with, including the Jadon Sancho fall-out and domestic abuse allegations against Antony, but Ten Hag is under fire for the first time in his Old Trafford tenure.

Lisandro Martinez’s injury means Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans could get more game time this season and Ten Hag is already hoping to sign a new centre-back as soon as possible.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists that Ten Hag has made a ‘request’ to Man Utd to sign Nice defender and France international Todibo.

Ten Hag has ‘asked the board to make an effort’ for the 23-year-old that he is ‘obsessed with’ and Man Utd ‘could pay around €40m’ to tempt Nice into selling.

And Catalan giants Barcelona see the potential Todibo sale as ‘excellent news’ with the La Liga side retaining a 15 per cent sell-on clause from his time at the Camp Nou.

There was interest from Man Utd over the summer transfer window but he is happy to wait for a ‘top club’ and continue to develop at Nice for the time being.

“I’m not going to lie and say that I didn’t have the thought to tell myself that perhaps I should play in a ‘top club’ to increase my chances [of playing for France], but there are also guarantees when playing at Nice,” Todibo told L’Equipe last month.

When asked specifically about rumours he was close to a move to Man Utd, Todibo added that he was “waiting to be presented with the complete project”.

Todibo added: “I experienced it differently from my previous situations in my career. My thinking was much more in-depth, thoughtful. I didn’t want to make a mistake in my choice. I remained very calm.

“Reflection is much more important than when I started. I’m waiting to be presented with the complete project.

“What is expected of me? Why am I coming? You shouldn’t arrive at a club like that. I know what I have at Nice. Why go into the unknown? So, everything must be clear. My first transfer, I was 18 years old. The thinking was not as thorough.”