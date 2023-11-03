Man Utd boss Ten Hag ‘not thinking about transfers’ as he promises they ‘will play better’

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists his side will “play better” when injured players return to duty and that he’s “not thinking about transfer window”.

Ten Hag oversaw a positive first season at the helm in 2022/23 with the Dutchman guiding the Red Devils to an FA Cup final appearance, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But Man Utd have had a nightmare start to the new campaign with Ten Hag’s side eighth in the Premier League after losing five of their opening ten matches, while they are struggling in their Champions League group and went out of the Carabao Cup 3-0 to Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

There have been suggestions that Ten Hag could be moving closer to the sack after their loss to the Magpies with Man Utd legend Gary Neville tweeting: “We’ve seen it before, we know how it ends and we’ve had enough.”

Man Utd, who have the fourth highest net spend in the Premier League in 2023, have been unfortunate with injuries this season and Ten Hag has hinted that he will look to solve matters on the training pitch rather than in the January transfer market.

“I have a good squad and I’m convinced about the players in the dressing room,” Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday,

“We saw these players last year. These players can do a lot better but it is up to me to let them play better.

“I take the responsibility to let them play better. I will put every effort to get this done and I am not thinking about transfer windows because I have a good squad.

“When the players are available, we will play better definitely.”

Raphael Varane missed the Newcastle match through illness and Ten Hag had an update on the 2018 World Cup winner and Sweden international Victor Lindelof.

Ten Hag added: “(Raphael) Varane is ready to play, so he will travel with the squad. Victor Lindelof has some illness. We have to see if he is ready for tomorrow.”

The Man Utd boss on how his players have responded to two successive 3-0 defeats: “[There’s been a] positive reaction. They want to put this right, we know the standards here and we have to make those standards every day.

“We will fight back. The players are strong, the coaches are strong and the manager is strong.”