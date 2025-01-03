Man Utd being terrible is a gift for Carragher and co. – the football week on TV

There has been so very much football on our screens this week and John Nicholson has watched most of it. That’s what happens when you have a stroke.

It was Dunfermline v Falkirk (a local derby, no less) from the Scottish Championship on BBC Scotland on Friday at the Pars’ home of East End Park. Dunfermline once reached the semi-finals of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1969, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Slovan Bratislava. Different times.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime had two Premier League games, one of which – Brentford v Brighton – was hosted by Kelly Somers with Glenn Murray, who is cutting himself a fine media career as the blue-eyed, bearded voice of reason with one of those Cumbrian accents that sounds like a Teesside voice. It’s hard to equate the old-school bruiser footballer with the intelligent media performer.

She interviews Fabian Hurzeler, who looks like a student on work experience. Thomas Frank is cheerful, lovely and doesn’t seem like the kind of person you’d find in football, let alone as a manager. Steve Sidwell absolutely does, and appears to have come dressed as a cockney Victorian jewel thief in a massive cap. Clive and Andy are on comms to tempt us with their familiar class, but obviously, I’m going to Fife to see the Dunfermline derby.

Arsenal v Ipswich is also on, but such games are quite predictable and don’t have such a good atmosphere, despite having 52,000 more ‘fans’. I assumed Arsenal would win 1-0, which they promptly did. I’m struck by how much Kieran McKenna looks like Phil Neville.

Back on the BBC, Jonathan Sutherland looks as pinched and cold as everyone always feels watching football in Fife, with Leanne Crichton, her massive hair and coat combo and Faddy in a cloth cap, who looks like a coal merchant I once had from Muir of Ord. The bright-eyed Amy Canavan interviews Pars fans about the recent loss of their manager. They appear not to realise they’re supporting Dunfermline, talking about success as though they’re Bayern Munich and not second bottom in the Championship.

At half-time and full-time, the three of them seem to get on really well, are relaxed and have a good discussion about a tight, all-action game, typical of the league, despite it being second bottom v top. It’s a lesson in good broadcasting for more unnatural, stiff lens-starers elsewhere.

It’s a superb, pulsating game and ends 3-3. I caught the end of the Arsenal game and by contrast it was like an imitation of football with Jon Champion and Alan Shearer both sounding completely bored and in the ‘take the points and move on’ mode instead of being critical of something so unexciting. Just another tedious Premier League game. Embarrassing that it’s tagged as elite. They’re cheating money out of the fans and viewers with this low-grade effort.

Cagliari 0-3 Inter Milan was a pretty straightforward win for the Nerazzurri. I noticed (because I do research; stop laughing at the back) CBS are using Christina Unkel, while we make do with Uncle Fester. You’d think a UK broadcaster would have enough money to employ her and score an instant win and a quick uptick in the quality of their broadcast.

If they’ve accepted the need for a former referee to explain VAR’s idiocy, why not get someone who can do it clearly, concisely and with authority? On TNT, Matt Smith both presented and commentated to a high standard, that is to say rationally and sensibly, without the hyperbole and clunky classical allusions we’ve become so tragically accustomed to in the must-do-better-after-all-it costs-enough Premier League.

Matches like Sheffield United v West Brom now frequently look like similar broadcasts to the Premier League games, though usually more enjoyable, as Sky Sports have made the decision to rabidly push the Championship, perhaps anticipating another predictable Premier League, wrongly as it turns out.

So out comes the big screen that isn’t used for the lower tiers, along with a sofa. That screen is a terrible idea and unfair to pundits (in this case Michael Brown and Curtis Davies, who are there for 12 hours until the end of the Boro v Burnley game!). Their self-conscious body language and uber bland clothing screams vulnerability. Bigger is not better.

I like the five-minute clips Sky Sports often use between programmes that show brief highlights of a significant game, in this case the play-off final between Huddersfield and Reading in 2017, which the Terriers won on penalties.. Seems a long seven years ago and a reminder of ever-changing football fortunes as both are in the third tier now.

Sky Sports covered Manchester United v Newcastle United. Jamie Carragher needs to get some bigger tops and it’s very distracting as he dances around in front of the big screen wearing a smaller person’s clothes, but with trousers that are billowing around the crotch. Eddie Howe is the oldest person I’ve heard called “young”.

All the talk is about Marcus Rashford being on the bench, but there really is nothing left to say and we go over, rather pointlessly, old territory. The Reds are awful and concede right away. They are curiously similar in their randomly flatulent play to the last time they were relegated 50 years ago.

Carra gives a detailed and welcome dissection of their terrible, pub team defending, during which it strikes me how good for business a rubbish Manchester United is, allowing everyone to show off good punditry chops.

Jamie Carraghar with another BRILLIANT analysis of the problem with playing Dalot and Mazraoui at wing back in Amorim’s system. Good insight from Carraghar. Amorim desperately needs wing backs.pic.twitter.com/UPPLYf2j40 — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) December 31, 2024

And I didn’t fall asleep like last week.

Penybont v Cardiff Met University was on S4C on Tuesday and was actually the last nationally broadcast game of 2024, from the heart of central Wales. Only lovers of the highways and byways of football will have turned on this Cymru Premier league game. I’ve never seen an obscure league I didn’t love. Here is truly the people’s game played with heart and soul.

I must say, it’s significantly more fun than watching Manchester United. Coming from what looked like a windy, glamorously-named SDM Glass Bryntirion Park Stadium on a 4G pitch to 1500 hardy souls, introduced by a man with massive thick glasses. And the final game of the year ends in a 2-2 evenly matched draw, with a stunner for Cardiff Met’s equaliser.

Still on Sky Sports, Rangers v Celtic should never be missed. It has no equal in English football. For good and bad, it makes other derbies look like polite parties. Boydy was wearing a nice black polo neck and grey checked jacket, looking like the man from Milk Tray (ask yer granddad); he was with Neil Lennon and Eilidh Barbour, with Chris Sutton and the excellent Neil McCann on co-comm.

The 50-year-old is unlucky not to get an occasional English football gig. Maybe he doesn’t want one and who can blame him for that? But the Greenock-born former left-wing international is a sharp-eyed, passionate worker whose work lacks annoying cynicism and I’m sure he’d find a McCoist-style wider appreciation south of the border. That said, the excellent Ian Crocker leaving space for him is one of the reasons he shines.

A quick nod to commentator Matt Iles who was working on Newport v Wimbledon. He did the job with energy, passion and excitement as well as intelligently with none of the bored droning the top flight often provokes and it was no worse without a co-comm. So much better than many with higher profiles. I think he also works on local radio and proves there is much good talent in the regions.

No studio chat here. You can listen to the PA doing announcements at half time. I do like football stripped bare. There’s humanity and community spirit that is often absent higher up the pyramid.