An Italian journalist has told Manchester United summer signing Joshua Zirkzee to join AC Milan on loan in the winter transfer window.

It has been a difficult start at Old Trafford for Zirkzee, who scored the only goal of the game on his Premier League debut but is without a goal contribution in nine games since.

He joined Man Utd from Bologna for more than his £34million release clause, but with favourable payment terms.

Zirkzee is a player with a big future but like with Rasmus Hojlund last year, has joined a club in dire need of an instant impact, which is adding unnecessary pressure at a club swimming in the stuff.

Pundits have been speaking negatively about the 23-year-old striker, not least Ruud Gullit, who was more critical of his decision to join “a club that has so many problems” than his actual performances.

‘Terrible’ Zirkzee joined Man Utd for ‘commissions’ – Italian journalist

Italian journalist Carlo Pellegati has gone in more harshly on Zirkzee, claiming that he “played terribly” in the Red Devils’ last match and has become an “uncomfortable player” after joining the club for “commissions” rather than AC Milan for football reasons.

He said: “They don’t even want to see Zirkzee in Manchester anymore. He played terribly against Aston Villa.

“Zirkzee had made it clear that he wasn’t ready for the Premier League, he wanted Milan, then the whole story of the commissions. Today Zirkzee is an uncomfortable player.”

Pellegati then endorsed a winter loan to Milan, who failed to sign him in the summer transfer window.

“Zirkzee should be taken on loan in January, they’ll give him to you,” he added. “Next year there will still be some things to see in attack. Let’s leave [Alvaro] Morata up front.

“Think of an attack with [Christian] Pulisic, [Rafael] Leao, Zirkzee and Morata. Spectacle, we would return to San Siro to have fun.

“With Zirkzee the enthusiasm would return to the fans. These are proud gestures from Milan.”

Former West Ham forward Paolo Di Canio has also said Zirkzee should leave Man Utd on loan in January.

“I would loan Zirkzee from Manchester United,” he said.

“They’ve been making crazy choices for several years and none of them are working, not even Zirkzee who’s a bit too slow for the Premier League.

“Perhaps he’ll prove me wrong with goals and great performances, but in England, they attack you straight away and whistle 30 per cent fewer fouls.

“In Italy, we saw his impact on Bologna. In the end, amidst the confusion at United, they could even loan him out. They already have Hojlund, and then there’s [Marcus] Rashford who can play as a striker.

“He’d be the perfect profile for Juventus, also because it would allow Motta to have a striker with different characteristics to [Dusan] Vlahovic.

“Zirkzee isn’t a devastating scorer, he’s not someone who can score 25 goals, but he helps others play well.”