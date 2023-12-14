Thierry Henry flabbergasted by ‘shocking’ Man Utd stat after Champions League exit

Thierry Henry was “shocked” by a stat from the Champions League group stages after Manchester United were dumped out of Europe on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils crashed out of the Champions League after a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford saw them finish bottom of their group.

Not only did they exit the Champions League, they passed up an opportunity to finish third and go into the latter stages of the Europa League.

Their defeat to Bayern on Tuesday was the first time Man Utd failed to score in the group stage with the Red Devils not struggling to hit the back of net, unlike in the Premier League.

In fact, despite finishing bottom on just four points, Man Utd scored an incredible 12 goals in their six group games to leave Arsenal legend Henry stunned.

Henry said on CBS Sports: “I think that’s the first time in Champions League history you score 12 goals and finish bottom, the same goals as the team that finishes top. It’s just shocking.”

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Striker boost for Man Utd, Newcastle while ex-Prem managers line up to replace Ten Hag

Man Utd have only scored 18 goals in 16 Premier League matches this term and there were rumours in the summer transfer window that Harry Kane could join from Tottenham with Erik ten Hag wanting to make him a priority.

However, push back from Spurs chairman Daniel Levy saw Man Utd quickly give up on their aspirations to sign him and instead made a move for Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international has yet to score a Premier League goal but has got on the scoresheet five times in six Champions League appearances this term.

And former Scotland international Craig Burley thinks Kane – who was reportedly keen to move to Old Trafford – “dodged a bullet” by heading to Bayern Munich instead.

Burley said on ESPN: “If Harry Kane has gone to speak to the English media, and I presume he has, the only words he needs to say is ‘thank God this lot didn’t bid for me properly in the summer’.

“I was a big advocate [for United bidding for Kane] and I think rightly so, United had to go for big, top-quality players. Rasmus Hojlund needs somebody he can lean on, so he can come off the bench, and play the odd game. He’s not going to carry that frontline.

“So, I was a big advocate of going for these big players, which they didn’t do and they went and spent their money in all these different areas.

“Harry Kane has dodged a bullet there, let’s be honest. There’s no point in this team even being in European football this year.

“This is too big for them. Even the Europa League is too big for them, they can’t handle most of the teams in the Premier League.”