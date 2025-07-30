Man Utd: New third kit stirs up memories of Cantona’s famous ‘kung fu’ kick against Palace

Manchester United are set to launch a third kit based on one of the most controversial moments in Premier League history.

Kit maker Adidas will release a black third shirt with white and blue trim for the Old Trafford side and it is eerily similar to the shirt worn by former United and France star Eric Cantona when he performed his famous ‘kung fu’ kick.

Cantona was banned for nine months for his infamous attack on a Crystal Palace supporter after he shouted abuse at Cantona. The United striker also received a two month prison sentence that was later reduced to community service, and a £30,000 fine for the incident.

The incident became footballing legend and Cantona’s nonsensical press conference where he talked about seagulls and trawlers only added to the intrigue around the mercurial striker. The black away shirt he wore that day became synonymous with Cantona and has become a cult favourite for United fans to this day.

READ: Premier League new home kits ranked from worst to Leeds United

Adidas will release the third kit on 12 August here and it plans to launch an entire Retro Collection range alongside the 2025/26 shirt.

The Retro Collection range is streetwear that Adidas launches alongside its ‘Elite’ clubs and United’s will include a black jacket and t-shirts in the same style as the black and yellow away kit from 1993 to 1995. The range will also feature a stripped back Manchester United badge featuring only the Red Devil logo.

The new third shirt and the Retro Collection will also feature Adidas’ Trefoil logo used in the 1980s on Adidas kits.

United remain one of Adidas’ biggest brands and joins the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid at the top tier of the manufacturer’s ‘Elite’ brands. It means United get unique merchandise ranges, long-sleeved stadium shirts and worldwide distribution. Adidas will also launch dedicated United special edition products including trainers and one-off shirts throughout the season.

You can see the Manchester United range here.