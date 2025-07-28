Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund could be on the move this summer.

Man Utd could use Rasmus Hojlund to ‘compensate’ Juventus if they beat them to Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already brought in two attacking players this summer with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo arriving from Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Man Utd have also signed Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno.

Widespread reports claim that Man Utd are still in the market for a new striker, a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper before the transfer window closes this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in recent weeks as Ruben Amorim hopes to have a new striker in his squad for the new season.

And Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport have a new link with claims that Man Utd have ‘made their voices heard’ in the race to sign Kolo Muani this summer.

The France international spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus from PSG and now the Italian giants are hoping to make a deal permanent.

Man Utd ‘appear to be Juve ‘s most formidable opponents’ in the race for Kolo Muani with a deal potentially resulting in a ‘domino effect’.

If the Red Devils were to ‘snatch Muani from PSG’ for the €50m asking price then Man Utd ‘would willingly compensate’ Juventus by sending Hojlund to Turin.

It is understood that PSG ‘legitimately want to cash in on a player they paid €93 million from Eintracht in 2023’ and Corriere dello Sport adds that ‘the player, among other things, is Juventus’s first ally in this complex negotiation: at PSG, he reiterated, even in the last few hours, his desire to continue with [Igor] Tudor.’

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand reckons the Red Devils definitely need to get a deal for a striker over the line despite deals for Cunha and Mbeumo, with Watkins his preference.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “I’m greedy, I think we need a centre forward. There’s a misconception out there that I don’t rate Gyokeres. I think Gyokeres is a very good player, I just don’t think he was right for what we want right now.

“We need someone with experience who the other centre forwards look at and go, ‘that’s a bit of me’, without any doubts.

“Ollie Watkins says that, Premier League proven, played in the Champions League last year as well, has done his thing consistently for a while, international, plays for England as well. He ticks all the boxes.

“Victor Osimhen was obviously my first pick, that’s an old broken record that’s not going to materialise. But if you’re looking at it now I would go Ollie Watkins if you get him at the right price.

“He’s 29 years old, there’s no sell-on value, it’s purely to have an impact immediately over the next two or three years which I think Ollie Watkins can have in a good way on the centre forwards who are there. He would be great right now as well.

“That front three if you played Ollie Watkins, [Bryan] Mbeumo, [Matheus] Cunha and you can mix that in with Amad, [Mason] Mount, whoever, that’s a hard day’s work for opposing defence on most days.”