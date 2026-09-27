Manchester United appear to be at the head of the queue for a top left-back, but a European giant has now entered the race to sign him, per a report.

United remain keen on improving their left-back stocks after the summer window. In it, they focussed mainly on the midfield, and though they wanted a new left-sided defender, they weren’t able to put as much effort into that.

They were linked with a number of names, with Lewis Hall, Alejandro Balde and David Raum among them.

After United didn’t get a new left-back in the summer, they have sights on one in January, with Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell heading the queue.

There’s already reported confidence over that move, but the Red Devils have competition.

TuttoSport reports Juventus are also particularly keen to add at left-back, and both Mitchell and Raum are on their radar.

The left-back pair are seen as ideal options for some clubs given they’re set to become free agents in the summer, but there’s a suggestion that Juve will try before then, stealing a march on transfer rivals.

Tyrick Mitchell open to Man Utd move

It has been suggested by other outlets that Mitchell would find it hard to turn down United, with the left-back extremely keen on an Old Trafford switch.

That means that if the Red Devils come after him in January, as expected, Mitchell would say yes to the switch.

Crystal Palace, for their part, might also have to accept a winter exit, given it looks likely the Englishman will walk away for nothing a few months later if he’s not sold in the next transfer window.

There are other clubs in the mix, beyond United and Juve, though.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that interest is growing in Mitchell given his contract situation, with Liverpool and Chelsea also seeing him as a player of interest.

The Reds like the Palace man as an alternative to Milos Kerkez, who hasn’t set Anfield alight during his time there, while Chelsea, having sold Marc Cucurella in the summer, see Mitchell as a dependable option, who already has good experience.

While the suggestion from some is that United are the side most likely to secure his signature, there are a number of other options available to the Eagles defender, be that in January or the summer.

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