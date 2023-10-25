Ex-Man Utd star threatens Eriksen with a good time as he tips him for move to Prem rivals

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker doubts Christian Eriksen will play a “key role” for the Red Devils this season and would do well in Brighton’s team.

The Red Devils, whose net spend is fourth highest in the Premier League in 2023, signed Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat in the summer transfer window with Eriksen’s game time more limited this season.

Eriksen started 25 of the 28 Premier League matches he played last term but he’s already came off the Man Utd bench in five of his eight appearances this campaign.

The Dane entered the fray at half-time in their 1-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League last night with the former Tottenham midfielder making a big difference when he came on.

But ex-Man Utd defender Parker is afraid that Eriksen doesn’t fit in as a regular starter under Erik ten Hag with Brighton – who are currently one place above the Red Devils in the Premier League table – mooted as a possible destination.

Parker told SpilXperten: “Eriksen made a big difference when he came on against FC Copenhagen because he actually wanted to pass the ball. But he needs players around him who have the same brain as he does, and he also needs to be in a team who wants to dominate in the possession.

“The problem is, that Eriksen is the last player you would want in your team against Man City, because you really don’t want him to chase the ball.

“He needs players around him who are working hard and then he can do what he is good at. He is not going to get that at Manchester United.

“He is a player that would work well in a Man City or a Brighton team. He might not have the level to play for Man City anymore but if he played for Brighton, he would be a key player.

“Brighton are playing to his strengths and I think he would be a great fit for them. I don’t want to lose him but on the other hand I can’t see him getting a key role at Manchester United with the way they are playing.”

Another former Man Utd star Paul Scholes was also impressed with how Eriksen helped the Red Devils progress up the pitch when the Denmark international came off the bench in the second half.

“It felt like we were watching a Europa League game in the first half. Like a Thursday night. Poor,” Scholes said on TNT Sports.

“Second half was a lot better but you bring the better footballers on. You bring Christian Eriksen on, a much better footballer. No disrespect to Amrabat, he’s a stopper he’ll do his kind of thing. But he won’t build up play.

“Christian Eriksen will. You saw the runs being made, all of sudden Fernandes is in the game, Garnacho too. Eriksen will find these players. For a 15-20 minute spell they looked like a proper team again.”

Scholes added: “Christian is always positive. He brings football and we did not have the football in the first-half – Copenhagen are well organised and you have to break them. Christian Eriksen makes the right passes.”