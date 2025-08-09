Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, three ‘vitally important’ factors helped Manchester United beat Newcastle United in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko‘s move to Man Utd was announced on Saturday morning after the Red Devils struck a deal with German outfit RB Leipzig worth around £73m with add-ons.

Man Utd faced competition from Newcastle United for Sesko, though the Red Devils proved that their pulling power still exists by fending off their Premier League rivals to land the 22-year-old.

Therefore, Sesko is the third Man Utd summer signing to snub Newcastle for the Red Devils, as Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha also favoured a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park.

After completing his move to Man Utd, Sesko revealed what “really excites” him about the Red Devils.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko said in an interview for United’s official website.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Now, a new report from Football Transfers reporter Duncan Castles has revealed ‘how Man Utd pulled off the Sesko masterclass’.

There are said to be three ‘vitally important’ factors, while Man Utd also ‘threw in a sweetener’ for RB Leipzig.

The report explains: