Manchester United have ‘thundered in’ for a rapid Bundesliga forward whose club have given the green light to a sale this summer.

The bulk of the transfer headlines at Old Trafford this summer will be written in central midfield. With Casemiro departing via free agency and Manuel Ugarte on the chopping block, two big-money additions are expected.

However, Man Utd will also explore moves for a left-back, centre-back and winger. While it’s not a guarantee signings will be made in all three positions, INEOS will at least make enquiries and attempt to provide Michael Carrick with the tools he needs for a title push.

And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, INEOS are doing exactly that by ‘thundering in’ for Karim Adeyemi.

Man Utd want to sign Karim Adeyemi

The Borussia Dortmund ace, 24, is one of the fastest players in the game right now and is the sixth fastest player to ever play in the Bundesliga.

Since player top speeds began to be tracked in the 2011/12 campaign, Adeyemi recorded the sixth highest top speed in the German top flight with a mark of 22.77mph back in 2023. At that time, Adeyemi set the record and held top spot.

The left-footer can play on either flank or as a second striker or centre-forward too. Per TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, Man Utd have seen what they’ve liked.

Encouragingly for Man Utd, it was then revealed Dortmund are begrudgingly willing to cash in on the 11-cap Germany international owing to his contract situation.

Adeyemi’s existing deal in Dortmund has just one year left to run. Talks regarding an extension have ‘stalled’, and Dortmund are wary of allowing one of their most valuable players to walk away for nothing 12 months from now.

Accordingly, Adeyemi will be allowed to join a new club this summer if bids of between €60m-€70m are received.

That is roughly what you’d expect Adeyemi to be valued at under normal circumstances, though does appear a touch high given he’s basically 12 months away from free agency.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd: Keane reveals two ‘huge problems’ for Carrick as ‘like a child’ star slammed after win vs Forest

* Man Utd ‘annoyed’ at Marcus Rashford after Barcelona, Aston Villa make transfer decisions

* Man Utd ‘ready to offer’ £43.5m swap deal as Carrick tipped to demand ‘three big signings’

Nevertheless, with Chelsea joining Man Utd in being ‘particularly keen’ on signing Adeyemi, one of the two Premier League giants might be willing to bite the bullet and pay a sizeable fee to simply get the deal done while they still can.

Liverpool are also understood to be taking a look at Adeyemi, though their interest isn’t as strong as United and Chelsea’s at present.

Regarding wages, Adeyemi’s camp are reportedly seeking a weekly salary of between £150,000-£180,000 per week.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd best team in Premier League under Michael Carrick