Man Utd already have one signing ‘tied up’ as they make opening bid for another player

Man Utd have already ‘tied up’ the signing of Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to increase their transfer budget this summer by selling some of the players they no longer need with Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood all reportedly up for sale.

That should boost their budget and allow Man Utd to bring in some young, hungry players who have the ability to make a difference right away after their disappointing eighth-placed finish this season.

Bringing in at least one new centre-back has become a priority for the Red Devils with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing on Tuesday that Inacio, Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer were four of their top targets.

Romano said: “United are also working on a right footed centre-back as a priority this summer – Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer are on the list, but they also want one more centre-back – a left footed one. It’s not decided yet but it’s a possibility they are considering internally, and one player they have been scouting is Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon.

“Inacio is being scouted and monitored by United, but also by Liverpool, and he has a €60m release clause in his contract with Sporting. These clubs are showing an interest in Inacio, so let’s see if they decide to start a proper negotiation. This could be an interesting situation to follow as many clubs around Europe are looking for left footed centre-backs, and United and Liverpool could be in the race for Inacio so keep an eye on this one.”

And now reports in Portugal are claiming that Man Utd have ‘tied up’ a deal for Inacio with the Premier League side ‘willing to pay’ €60m (£51m) for his services.

The potential arrival of Inacio ‘represents a significant step in the restructuring plans’ of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Portugal international ‘could bring a new dimension to the English team’s game’.

The report adds: ‘With a firm offer and the possibility of securing the player’s signature before other clubs, the Red Devils demonstrate their ambition and his commitment to building a team capable of achieving great achievements in the coming season.’

Lille defender Leny Yoro could also be heading to Old Trafford this summer with reports in Spain claiming that Man Utd have ‘appeared with a lot of money’ to take the young centre-back off their hands.

Man Utd have ‘put an above-market offer on the table to sign’ the 18-year-old, which ‘amounts close to €60m (£51m)’, but the Red Devils could face competition from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have told Yoro ‘and his agent that they have to wait, that they have to resist the temptation of a higher offer if they really want to wear white’.

Yoro has a ‘desire to play’ for Real Madrid and has made that clear to the La Liga giants but the Spaniards have not decided yet if it is ‘time to start a definitive offensive’ for the Lille defender.