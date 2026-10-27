Man Utd tipped to appoint ex-Liverpool boss with Nagelsmann now ‘unlikely’

Man Utd are now ‘unlikely’ to make Julian Nagelsmann if they sack Michael Carrick this season, while ex-Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been tipped as a potential successor.

The Red Devils were well beaten by Bournemouth on Sunday as the 3-0 loss at Old Trafford took their winless run to eight matches in all competitions.

Widespread reports expected Man Utd to sack Carrick after a run of poor results with speculation building about who could replace him.

However, the Red Devils have ultimately decided to give Carrick more time at the helm with the former midfielder set to be in charge of Man Utd when they face Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend.

Three crucial factors have since emerged with Man Utd looking to break the cycle of regular change in the dugout, financial concerns over replacing him and the ‘significant support’ from the Red Devils fans towards Carrick was noted by the club’s hierarchy during the Bournemouth defeat.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Nagelsmann and ex-Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe have featured heavily as speculation has built over potential replacements for Carrick,

READ: Man Utd still somehow third in Premier League table under Michael Carrick

However, The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell has now revealed that it is now ‘unlikely’ that Nagelsmann will take over in the near future.

Whitwell wrote: ‘Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is liked by United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, but people close to the club view his appointment as Carrick’s successor as unlikely.’

Would Man Utd appoint ex-Liverpool boss Slot as boss?

Dutch journalist Martijn Krabbendam reckons former Liverpoool head coach Slot would be a good choice for Man Utd if they did end up sacking Carrick.

Talking about Carrick’s potentially sacking, Krabbendam said on ESPN NL: “They need to bring in Arne Slot. If he wants to go there, they should fire Carrick immediately.”

READ: Man Utd: New ‘great tactician’ candidate emerges as Carrick nears sack

Another journalist, Sjoerd Mossou, who was also on the same show, insists that Man Utd is now “the worst-managed club in the world” as he touched on Erik ten Hag’s time in charge at Old Trafford.

Mossou explained on ESPN NL: “It is the worst-managed club in the world. It hasn’t improved since Jim Ratcliffe took over. He came in with big plans when Erik ten Hag was still there. He, too, hasn’t achieved anything at all so far. It is one big mess.

“They initially wanted to continue with Ten Hag, and later they fired him anyway. Then the sporting director stepped down as well. It just keeps muddling along like that.”

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