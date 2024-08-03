Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been tipped “to appoint” an “obvious” replacement for Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman is sacked.

Many expected Ratcliffe to replace Ten Hag at the end of last season after Man Utd endured a disappointing campaign en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Kieran McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino were mooted as potential replacements but Ratcliffe and Man Utd‘s new recruitment team eventually opted to stick with Ten Hag.

The Dutch head coach has since penned a contract extension as he has committed his future to Man Utd until 2026.

There has also been a restructure of the coaching set-up at Man Utd this summer, with club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy brought back to the club to be Ten Hag’s assistant.

Ex-Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke thinks “it’s obvious” Van Nistelrooy will be appointed “if they sack Ten Hag”.

“It’s obvious to everyone what Manchester United would do if they sacked Erik ten Hag and that’s to appoint Ruud van Nistelrooy,” Yorke said.

“It’s really not an ideal situation, if you are the manager. I know Ruud personally and he’s a great guy, he’s got his own ambitions, he’s obviously set that out in the past.

“I can only speak for myself, I don’t really like it when you’re going into a job knowing that if things don’t go well enough for your boss then you can step into that position.”

Yorke has also explained why Ratcliffe to bring in a potential threat to Ten Hag is “not quite right” as he “doesn’t like the bigger picture”.

“Something is not quite right about that, in my opinion, because although he’s very professional, I’m sure he’ll go in there and do all his due diligence for the manager and work under the manager’s regime – but I don’t like the bigger picture,” Yorke added.

“I’ve got to be honest. I’d rather sit on the side and be clear in my intention of being a full-time manager.

“I just think the environment is not quite right, even though you’re pushing for the team to win and I’m sure that’s the case with Ruud, but if that doesn’t go well, then there is only one person who’s going to take the blame and be sacked.

“That is unless Ruud decides to leave if Ten Hag goes, but personally I wouldn’t like to be in his position. I’ve seen it with Roy Keane, under Paul Lambert, under the likes of Martin O ‘Neill as well, it wasn’t for Roy Keane to be a number two.

“And I like to think Ruud is similar in that sense, having said that it’s such a great opportunity to be at United as it’s not easy to turn your back on in any role.”