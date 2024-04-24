Roy Keane to replace Erik ten Hag anyone? The Manchester United legend’s former teammate Giuseppe Rossi thinks “it could be a great situation”. He may well be alone in that.

Ten Hag has been under pressure at Old Trafford all season, and doubts over his future grew after the FA Cup semi-final.

Despite their penalty shootout victory over Coventry, the damn media portayed it as an embarrassing win, which Ten Hag later embarrassingly insisted was an embarrassing take.

Anyway, despite reports since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge of football operations suggesting the co-owner would prefer to retain the Dutchman, there have been links with a number of possible replacements as new technical director Jason Wilcox undergoes an audit of Ten Hag’s strengths and weaknesses to ascertain whether he’s the right man to continue.

Roy Keane would ‘clean house’ at Old Trafford

He’s probably not, but we’re certain Roy Keane “cleaning house” would be a terrible idea.

Asked who he would like to see in the Old Trafford dugout, Rossi – who made 14 senior appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson – told DAZN: “When I think about potentially having Roy Keane as manager at Old Trafford, that sounds like it could be really great. It would be something very cool. The club should definitely think about it if they have a change in management. A man who is a legend of the club and helped build their culture, that’s exactly what is needed.

“Maybe some of the players that are not playing for the shirt would understand it more. Maybe you need someone to go into Manchester United and clean the house so to speak and build from there. It could be a great situation.”

Keane took Sunderland into the Premier League in his first full season as manager in 2006/07, but struggled in the top flight and failed to pull up any trees in a subsequent stint at Ipswich.

He’s also worked as assistant manager with Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, but is well aware he’s not up to the Manchester United job.

When asked by Gary Neville, on his show The Overlap Live, if he would take up the reins of his former club he said: “That’s never going to happen. My CV wouldn’t warrant it – it’s as simple as that, The Man Utd job is a tough job.”

Michel ‘instantle rejects’ Sir Jim

Spanish newspaper Nacional insist United are ‘looking for a replacement for’ Ten Hag with Ratcliffe making it ‘clear that the Dutchman is not the right person to lead the project they are preparing at Old Trafford’.

That has reportedly led them to Girona’s door with the Red Devils ‘initiating contacts’ with manager Michel over a move to Old Trafford, but the Spaniard ‘instantly rejected’ their advances.

Michel has done an incredible job at Girona, guiding them to third in the La Liga table with six matches to play, but he ‘will not move this summer’ as he ‘prefers to wait’ for the Man City job to come up.

With it currently unclear whether Pep Guardiola will leave Man City in 2025 or renew his contract, Michel ‘does not want to betray’ the Citizens by moving to United in a deal that ‘would prevent him from landing at the Etihad Stadium’.