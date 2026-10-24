Man Utd tipped to make shock U-turn on selling midfielder after he ‘was coming to Chelsea’

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been tipped to resurrect his Old Trafford career after he returns to full fitness.

Ugarte has been a huge flop since joining Man Utd from Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain for around £42m in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The defensive midfielder has struggled to adapt to life at Man Utd, and he was expected to be sold in the summer before he suffered a knee ligament injury at the World Cup.

With Ugarte set to miss most of the 2026/27 campaign, Man Utd could not sell him in the summer, but it has been assumed that he will be let go once he returns to fitness.

“With all respect to the players at Man Utd, I would fancy my chances to play…”

However, Chelsea legend Gus Poyet has backed Ugarte to re-establish himself at Man Utd after he returns to action.

“He needs to come back first,” Poyet told GOAL.

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“It’s incredible because when he left Portugal [at Sporting], he was coming to Chelsea. I was desperate for him to join Chelsea and he went to Paris and then he went to Manchester. Decisions that were made in his career.

“I think first he needs to get back. I don’t think he will move before playing a few games, or it will be difficult at least. I remember I had a serious injury and the only thing you focus on is to get back on the pitch and prove that you’re okay. And then yes, make a decision.

“But obviously, and with all respect to the players at Man United, I would fancy my chances to play. Then it depends on the coach and how he is.

“In this Manchester United, you will fancy Ugarte in the middle of the pitch after getting back to fitness. So, let’s wait and see if there’s any changes from now to the moment he’s back.”

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Speaking in August, United legend Dwight Yorke questioned his former side’s midfield rebuild after they went for Carlos Baleba.

“Carlos Baleba to Man Utd? It’s been a very weird transfer window. Man Utd seem to be concentrating a lot on the central area of the park, where we already have plenty of players,” Yorke told Reviant.

“Don’t forget Ugarte, who is injured. We know Casemiro did a pretty good job toward the end of last season, thanks to his experience, but I’m not sure why we are concentrating on that position so much.

“The defensive areas of the pitch are the ones that stand out, and we haven’t been able to address those. So, we’ve added another young player who is still unproven in Carlos Baleba. He showed good signs in the past, but from my understanding, we aren’t signing him based on his recent form, but his form of a couple of seasons ago.

“I’m a bit confused by it myself, but I do believe we are focusing way too much on that central area rather than other aspects of the team.”

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