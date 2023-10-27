Man Utd tipped to sack ‘out of his depth’ Ten Hag amid claims his replacement has been ‘offered’ job

Arsenal legend Martin Keown thinks Manchester United will soon sack Erik ten Hag with his team simply “hanging on to get results”.

Ten Hag enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford as they won the Carabao Cup and finished in the Champions League places in 2022/23.

The Dutchman will have credit in the bank after last season but he is under pressure following United’s dreadful start to this season.

Man Utd – who have two of the worst finishers in the Premier League – have lost four of their first five games in the Premier League and they were also beaten in their opening two Champions League group games.

The Red Devils have stabilised somewhat in recent games as they have beaten Brentford, Sheffield United and FC Copenhagen. But it’s worth noting that they were unable to win any of these games in a convincing fashion.

Man Utd have a tougher test on Sunday afternoon as they host Man City in the first Manchester derby of the season.

Keown thinks this derby is “almost a bonus” for Ten Hag after they have been “scrambling over the line” in recent weeks.

“I don’t see convincing performances from Manchester United at the moment. I see scrambling over the line wins,” Keown told talkSPORT.

“They don’t control games and they have the players to do that. Then you look at the manager and you wonder if he’s out of his depth.

“This game [Manchester derby] puts him under huge pressure but they’re not expected to win that game so it’s almost a bonus for them, I do see City winning it.”

Earlier this month, Spanish journalist Benjamin Lopez claimed that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has been “verbally offered” the manager’s job at Man Utd but this unconvincing report has not yet been backed up by more convincing outlets.

And Keown thinks Ten Hag will be “out of the door” if Man Utd go on “another run of two or three defeats”.

“If this was Mourinho in situ then I’m pretty certain all the former players would be on the bandwagon saying they want him out,” Keown added.

“I don’t know if his [Ten Hag’s] public relations are very good but what I’m seeing with my own eyes, I don’t see a convincing performance. Because he’s getting results, he’s in there fighting and he’s got a chance.

“This is the biggest opportunity they’ll get at the weekend, but I don’t see Man City slipping on again. It can’t happen.

“Potentially he’s out of his depth it looks like he is right now. They’re just hanging on to get results. If he goes on another run of two or three defeats I think he’s out the door.”

