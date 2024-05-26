According to reports, Manchester United-linked head coach Mauricio Pochettino could soon reunite with two Chelsea players at Old Trafford.

We have already explained to you how Man Utd’s FA Cup final win over Manchester City puts Chelsea further in the FFP mire, but the Red Devils may also look to steal one or two players from their Premier League rivals.

Chelsea are at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules and it is being widely reported that they may have to sell a couple of sellable assets this summer to balance the books.

Pure profit sales of academy products are more valuable and this puts England international Conor Gallagher on the chopping block.

The centre-midfielder is only under contract until 2025 so Chelsea may decide to sell him this summer before his value starts to decline.

According to reports, four Chelsea players are set for ‘imminent’ exits amid FFP fears. As well as Gallagher, it is noted that Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja could be sold.

‘Conor Gallagher, 24, Trevoh Chalobah, 24, Ian Maatsen, 22, and Armando Broja, 22, will be up for sale in the transfer window. ‘Mauricio Pochettino saw Gallagher and Chalobah as key players, but following his dismissal, and with Chelsea’s financial issues, they will now listen to offers for the homegrown stars. ‘Maatsen and Broja have spent the second half of the season out on loan at Dortmund and Fulham respectively, with the former expected to remain at his loan club. Meanwhile, there is interest in Broja from elsewhere after a disappointing spell at Craven Cottage.’

And according to Football Insider, ‘United could look to sign Chelsea stars Gallagher and Chalobah if Pochettino becomes the club’s new manager this summer’.

‘Chelsea could be in desperate need to sell players before 30 June as they aim to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR). ‘Football Insider revealed on 22 May that Pochettino has emerged as a “serious and very interesting” option for Man United chiefs after he left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent earlier this week. ‘O’Rourke suggested the 52-year-old Argentine could return to his former club to sign players on relatively cheap deals, with 24-year-old duo Gallagher and Chalobah the most likely candidates to make the switch to Old Trafford. ‘Gallagher and Chalobah could potentially make the move to Man United if Pochettino takes over and is provided with the necessary funds to get the deals over the line.’

