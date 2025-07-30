Man Utd tipped to sign ‘very good’ £80m Chelsea star with Aston Villa another possibility

Chelsea legend Roberto di Matteo reckons Man Utd could buy Blues centre-forward Nicolas Jackson this summer to solve their striker problem.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season as Ruben Amorim’s side could only finish 15th in the standings.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund came in for lots of criticism after scoring just seven Premier League goals between them last season.

There are rumours one of the two of them could leave and be replaced by a new striker with Man Utd heavily linked to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins their two top targets.

Chelsea striker Jackson has also been mentioned and Di Matteo reckons the Senegal international would be a good addition at Old Trafford.

Di Matteo told BetVictor: “Nicolas Jackson will have a few clubs looking at him. He’s a very good striker. He scores goals and he’s got some experience now in England as well.

“I think he would have some clubs chasing him and he might want to go somewhere where he’s maybe more wanted than at Chelsea.

“I could see him joining Manchester United, and there are other clubs that are looking for him. Aston Villa could be one if they lose Morgan Rogers.

“There are a number of clubs, but he might go back to Spain as well, who knows? Chelsea are in a great position that they are not forced to sell.

“They have a number of players that are on the market and they can raise some funds from there, so they are in no hurry to sell.

“They are in a good financial position, so it really depends on what clubs are prepared to pay.”

Cole Palmer will not be on the move this summer, despite reports of interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, after starring in the Club World Cup final earlier this summer.

And Di Matteo thinks Palmer is a “similar player” to former Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard and reckons the England international “has all the qualities to win a Ballon d’Or”.

Di Matteo added: “Everybody has his own style, but Cole Palmer is very difficult to mark and to defend against because he’s such an intelligent player and he always knows where to find the space.

“But I had to compare him to a former Chelsea player, maybe Eden Hazard.

“Hazard was a similar player that could slide past opponents with a first touch and find the space as well as go past players and score and assist.

“So I think that would be probably the closest comparison, to make it look so easy. I think Cole Palmer has all the qualities to win a Ballon d’Or in his career.

“Ultimately, it depends how successful the team will be with him. To win the Ballon d’Or you need to be playing in the Champions League, need to be competing for the Premier League or winning the Premier League and also at international level with England.

“He’s a player who can change the face of the team because when he’s on fire, the team is on fire as well. As we saw last season or in the period that he couldn’t reach the level that he is used to normally, the team struggled a little bit to find other solutions.

“But I can’t see why not, why he shouldn’t be up there for the Ballon d’Or.”