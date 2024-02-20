According to reports, Manchester United “have a plan” to land Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth and will “stump up some money” to complete a deal.

The 52-year-old has only been with Newcastle since the start of 2022 but he has been identified by new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a leading contender for the director of football role at Old Trafford.

Ashworth is keen on leaving Newcastle for Man Utd but he was placed on gardening leave over the weekend and the PIF-funded club are unwilling to let him go easily.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Man Utd have ‘baulked at’ Newcastle demanding £20m for Ashworth.

A report from The Guardian noted: ‘Manchester United, who have still to make a formal approach for Ashworth, have made it clear they are not prepared to pay anything near £20m and will endeavour to negotiate that figure down significantly.

‘Their hand is strengthened by the reality that Newcastle are obliged to pay their outgoing sporting director’s full salary during his period of gardening leave. Ultimately, it is expected that lawyers will become heavily involved and some sort of compromise reached.’

Journalist Dean Jones cannot see Man Utd splashing out £20m to acquire Ashworth but he notes that they “obviously have a plan” and are “going to stump up some money”.

“They obviously knew the situation they were going into, so they were aware that they weren’t going to be getting him for free. Now, it’s about negotiating around what Newcastle ideally want from the situation and what they’re actually going to end up getting,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“Manchester United haven’t gone into this situation willing to wait two years to get Dan Ashworth. He isn’t going to realistically spend two years out of the game at this point.

“That wouldn’t be beneficial to anyone, so Manchester United are going to stump up some money. It’s just a case of finding some middle ground with Newcastle, hopefully from Manchester United’s point of view, to actually bring that deal to life sooner rather than later.

“I’d be surprised if it reached as much as £20million. That’s a pretty hefty sum of money that we’re talking about. But Manchester United obviously have a plan here. I think we’re about to see it put into action.”

Despite this, a report from The Chronicle claims Newcastle are not currently hatching a plan to replace Ashworth. They explain.