Man Utd tipped to ‘hijack’ striker transfer in ‘stunning move’ on 19-goal Newcastle target

According to reports, Manchester United ‘could hijack’ Premier League rivals in the race to sign Serhou Guirassy from VfB Stuttgart.

Guirassy‘s remarkable start to the 2023/24 season has ensured that he is on the radar of elite clubs around Europe this month.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a decent debut season for Stuttgart in 2022/23 as he scored 14 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

He has stepped up this season as he already has 21 goal involvements (19 goals and two assists) in 16 outings.

Guirassy is pretty appealing to interested clubs as there is a £15m release clause in his contract which does not expire until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with Guirassy in recent months amid claims they are in the market for a striker who can take some of the pressure off of Rasmus Hojlund.

The £64m summer signing has been one of United’s better players this season but the Premier League giants are arguably asking too much of the inexperienced 20-year-old.

While Guirassy has yet to prove whether he is world-class, he would be a solid option for United for a low fee.

Football Insider are reporting that Man Utd are ‘readying a stunning move’ and they ‘could hijack’ West Ham in the race to land Guirassy.

The Hammers are set to ‘face huge competition for Guirassy. The report adds.

‘It is believed Premier League duo Man United and Newcastle, as well as European giants AC Milan, are among the clubs plotting a potential move for the Guinea international. ‘Guirassy’s participation at the African Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast will also provide another complication in any deal. ‘Additionally, Stuttgart are fighting hard to keep the forward at the club having only signed him permanently in last year’s summer window. ‘The striker’s £15million release clause in his contract with the German club has piqued the interest of top clubs across Europe.’

In his column for Caught Offside’s substack, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Sunday morning that Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri are set to leave Man Utd.

Romano also revealed that Anthony Martial is “not convinced by the options he has received so far” to leave Man Utd this month.

“Next week Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri will probably leave the club, then all the rest is still quiet,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Man United are looking at opportunities but nothing is imminent also in this case.

“Man United had multiple conversations with the agents of strikers around Europe, but still nothing concrete, also because Anthony Martial is still not convinced by the options he received so far and so he could end up staying at Old Trafford until June.