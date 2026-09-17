Man Utd tipped to sack Michael Carrick next month on one condition – ‘for sure’

Manchester United have been tipped to part ways with current head coach Michael Carrick next month on one condition.

Carrick is already under pressure after Man Utd have won only two of their opening six games across all competitions this season.

He is mainly under scrutiny because Man Utd have suffered disappointing back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Brighton.

Man City beat United 1-0 with 10-men before the Red Devils gave up a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 against Brighton on Wednesday night to exit the Carabao Cup.

Now, there are already suggestions that Carrick could be sacked in the near future, and pundit Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Man Utd will get rid of him if their current form continues “for another four or five games”, potentially leading to a sacking in October.

“If this carries on, if they lose away at Fulham at the weekend… it’s the three-week international break,” Agbonlahor said.

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“If you’re Manchester United, are you starting to look at who we can tap up? Who can we speak to?

“If this carries on for another four or five games, maybe they make a change. But at the moment he’s still got his job for sure.”

“That’s one of the worst defensive performances I’ve seen in years…”

Agbonlahor also hit out at Man Utd quartet Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, and Noussair Mazraoui after they were carved open by Brighton on Tuesday night.

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He continued. “Defensively so poor, so open.

“That’s one of the worst defensive performances I’ve seen in years.

“They looked like they give up. Just no desire. [Joshua] Zirkzee, it was like he was frustrated he hasn’t got his move away from Manchester United, didn’t seem bothered. I’m watching them like: Where’s your heart? Where’s your desire?”

He added: “They’re too easy to score against, Manchester United, and I don’t know their style of play.”

Despite this, Carrick claimed after Man Utd’s loss to Brighton that he does not “feel under pressure”.

“I don’t feel under pressure,” Carrick claimed.

“Either way, that doesn’t bother me one bit. It generally doesn’t bother me one bit. I understand what goes on outside and how the world works, but it doesn’t bother me.”

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