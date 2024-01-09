Man Utd to repeat Weghorst, Sabitzer-style January? Transfer expert lifts lid on Ten Hag’s plans

Manchester United will likely only be able to complete loan signings this month, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be keen on signing a new attacker, central defender, and central midfielder, but they are unlikely to be able to afford all three in January.

Financial fair play regulations mean United and Premier League rivals Arsenal, for example, are going to be restricted in the winter transfer window.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Tuesday, transfer expert Sheth said United will not be able to spend unless there are sales, with Ten Hag prioritising players for two key positions.

“At the moment, the focus at Manchester United seems to be predominantly on departures,” Sheth said. “However, they are clearly keeping their eyes open on potentially a centre-half but also a forward player.

“I don’t think they went into this season wanting Rasmus Hojlund to shoulder the responsibility of the attack at Man Utd, but that appears to be what has happened.

“At 20 years old, Hojlund has come from Atalanta, he hasn’t played in the Premier League before and he’s expected to hit the ground running.

“But a player like Hojlund is going to need time to get used to a new league, to get used to the players around him and what hasn’t worked for Erik ten Hag and for Hojlund is the players that have come in to help with the burden of goals, it hasn’t worked out for United.

“Marcus Rashford was incredible last season but only has three goals so far this season, including one penalty.

“Anthony Martial is injured a lot of the time and when he has played it hasn’t really worked for him this season.

“The responsibility has fallen on Hojlund and he has received a lot of criticism because he hasn’t delivered the goals United would have probably hoped. But I think it is a little unfair to judge him on this particular season with all the injuries United have had.

“What will help is the players that are returning, the likes of Casemiro and Mason Mount who Erik ten Hag brought in to help him play the way he wants to see Man Utd play. He hasn’t had that opportunity so far this season.

“United will still be in the market potentially for a striker if they can get a bargain.

“Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is a name that won’t go away, and he has a low release clause at around 17 million euros. Whether United would trigger that clause or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

“The loan market is probably where they will look at. They did it this time last year when Wout Weghorst came in and Marcel Sabitzer came in. It looks like the market they will have to deal in again because of FFP.

“Man Utd are really conscious of complying with those regulations as are the other teams who are in the market for players.”

