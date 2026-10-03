According to reports, Manchester United could sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in January on one condition.

Mateta has been sporadically linked with a possible move to Man Utd over the past few months.

The Crystal Palace star has scored over ten Premier League goals for three consecutive seasons, and he came close to joining AC Milan in this year’s January transfer window.

This transfer ultimately fell through, but Mateta is set to leave Crystal Palace in 2027 because he has entered the final year of his contract.

Earlier this week, journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider that Mateta is “pretty much certain” to leave Palace at some point next year.

“His future is pretty much certain at Palace right now, he’s in the final year of his contract and we do expect him to leave Palace,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“The question is about whether that’s in January or next summer when his contract expires, that’s the decision Crystal Palace have to make.

“He obviously came very close to leaving last January when that move to Milan was agreed, but it eventually fell through after a medical.

“There are a number of clubs looking at Mateta, so a lot will depend on what Palace want to do and whether they see January as their last chance to cash in on him.

“But Palace are resigned to losing him at some point in the near future, it’s just about whether it happens in January or let him leave when his contract expires in the summer.”

“It could open the door to a move for Mateta…”

Now, O’Rourke has pointed out that Man Utd could sign Mateta in January if Joshua Zirkzee leaves in the same window.

“Man United have had a long-standing interest in signing Jean-Philippe Mateta,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“A lot will depend on their own situation, because obviously they have got Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as their attacking options at the moment who can lead the line.

“So it doesn’t look like signing a new striker is going to be a priority at the moment, but if one of those players was to leave, it could open the door to a move for Mateta.

“Say Joshua Zirkzee was to leave the club in January, that could force Man United into the market to sign a new striker, and Mateta’s future at Palace is uncertain right now.”

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