Man Utd to take ‘significant loss’ on Sancho as fears grow of ’empty gesture’ to Ten Hag

Manchester United are prepared to take a ‘significant loss’ on Jadon Sancho this summer as there seems no way back for him at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The England international came off the bench in the first few matches of the Premier League season but was omitted from the squad for the Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in early September.

Erik ten Hag revealed after the match that Sancho had been left out of the squad over his performances in training, which the Man Utd winger took to social media to deny and claim he had become a “scapegoat” at the club.

Sancho eventually removed the social media post but he is still refusing to apologise to Ten Hag and the Man Utd boss has made him train away from the first-team squad.

It was widely reported that a simple apology from Sancho to Ten Hag his coaching staff would suffice but the Daily Mail claim that so much time has passed that fears are growing that it would now be viewed as an ’empty gesture’ by the Man Utd manager.

After spending £72m on Sancho in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund, it is now understood that Man Utd are prepared to make a ‘significant loss’ on the England winger in order to offload him.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Liverpool eyeing Osimhen as Man Utd are linked with Italy star

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought his own update on the situation with Sancho and if he has a future at Man Utd.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s still a little while until January, but there are some players to keep an eye on in the transfer market – some are all but guaranteed to move in the next transfer window, while others are likely.

“One of the big ones is Jadon Sancho, because we know that with every passing week that he doesn’t apologise to Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff, the more likely it becomes that he will leave.

“I can say that the expectation now from those inside Manchester United is that Sancho will leave in January.

“This seems to be the most concrete option, and the idea of Man United is to part ways with Sancho in January as long as they can find the right opportunity. For sure Sancho is now one of the names to keep an eye on for January due to his complicated situation at United.

“Also at United, we know Harry Maguire has been facing an uncertain future for some time, and West Ham was an option for him in the summer.

“AC Milan have now been linked with an interest, but I’m not aware of contacts between Milan and Maguire so far. Milan are working on different positions as a priority as of now, and nothing concrete is happening yet with Maguire and any other club, we’ll have to see closer to January.”