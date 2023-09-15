‘I didn’t want to make a mistake’ – France international reveals reason for failed Man Utd move

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has revealed he didn’t want to move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window in fear of making a “mistake”.

The Red Devils were on the lookout for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window with expectations that Harry Maguire would leave the club.

Man Utd agreed a fee with West Ham to sell Maguire but the England international took too much time to decide over the move and the Hammers pulled out of the race.

Maguire ended up staying despite falling down the pecking order behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and now Victor Lindelof.

France international Todibo was one of the centre-backs they were looking at in the summer transfer market with Fabrizio Romano confirming the 23-year-old was a target.

A report even claimed that Man Utd were closing in on the £34m signing with a week left of the transfer window but the deal didn’t go through.

Todibo admits that he did consider a move to a “top club” in the summer transfer window but that he wanted to stay at Nice in the end.

“I’m not going to lie and say that I didn’t have the thought to tell myself that perhaps I should play in a ‘top club’ to increase my chances [of playing for France], but there are also guarantees when playing at Nice,” Todibo told L’Equipe.

When asked specifically about rumours he was close to a move to Man Utd, Todibo added that he was “waiting to be presented with the complete project”.

Todibo added: “I experienced it differently from my previous situations in my career. My thinking was much more in-depth, thoughtful. I didn’t want to make a mistake in my choice. I remained very calm.

“Reflection is much more important than when I started. I’m waiting to be presented with the complete project.

“What is expected of me? Why am I coming? You shouldn’t arrive at a club like that. I know what I have at Nice. Why go into the unknown? So, everything must be clear. My first transfer, I was 18 years old. The thinking was not as thorough.”

Man Utd face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday and former striker Dimitar Berbatov thinks Erik ten Hag’s men will sneak a win in a high-scoring match.

Berbatov told Betfair: “Man United have suffered against Brighton before. If they are not careful, they will suffer again. I like the way Brighton play football, with their passing and their use of space.

“Yes, sometimes, they get beaten like against West Ham where they have loads of possession, lots of shots and still lose. Man United need to wake up, as before you know it, the season will be nearly over.

“They need to get points on the board. I think United will win, but if they don’t, the gap with the top teams will get too big. Prediction: 3-2.”