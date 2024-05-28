Ligue 1 star confirms Man Utd transfer talks as Red Devils ‘sound out’ Ten Hag replacement

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has confirmed that he has held transfer talks over potential moves to Premier League sides Man Utd and Tottenham.

The Red Devils are looking for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window with Todibo a player who has been linked for many months.

Raphael Varane will leave the Premier League club on a free transfer in the summer when his contract expires, while Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have all been linked with moves.

Man Utd face an uncertain few months with Erik ten Hag’s future still up in the air after he unexpectedly won the FA Cup final on Saturday, while new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look to put his stamp on the club.

But widespread reports insist that a new centre-back is towards the top of their to-do list and Todibo is believed to be one of their top targets in that position.

When asked whether he had spoken to Man Utd or Tottenham about a transfer, Todibo said: “Honestly, I don’t want to talk about [my future] because of my respect for the fans here and the club also. But we had a little discussion, for sure.

“I was 18 when I went to Barcelona. Now I am 24, I am married, I have two kids. My mind is different. I am a national team player. I have to think a little bit more. The life that I want to have means I’m much more thoughtful about what I do.

“My ambition is to play in the best competitions in the world and try to be the best version of me. Try to be the best defender, for sure, that I can be.”

Bringing on update on potential Man Utd centre-back targets in April, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “I would keep mentioning Jean-Clair Todibo, a cheaper option. From what I’m hearing it could be something like £40 million. Then there is Gleison Bremer, he has a release clause active in summer 2025 but Juventus are prepared to discuss this summer in case that money comes to the table.

“I would keep an eye on other potential names for example Edmond Tapsoba is a player they have been scouting for a long time at Bayer Leverkusen, but he is going to be very expensive I think. Manchester United are working on different profiles to decide the player they really want, and the manager is going to be important.”

Ten Hag still faces an uncertain future at Man Utd, although there could be a decision this week, and The Guardian claims that have moved to ‘sound out’ former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi for the job.

The report in The Guardian adds:

‘De Zerbi’s attractive possession-based style of play and the 44‑year‑old Italian’s feat of qualifying Brighton for European football last year for the first time in the club’s history have impressed Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who controls football operations at United having bought a 27.7% stake in the club last year. ‘It is understood United have contacted De Zerbi with regard to succeeding Ten Hag who, as reported by the Guardian, is likely to be sacked. De Zerbi left Brighton by mutual consent at the end of this ­season. Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, Mauricio ­Pochettino and Thomas Frank are also on the shortlist to replace Ten Hag, who came out fighting having led United to success in the FA Cup final on Saturday.’

