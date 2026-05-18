According to reports, Newcastle United have opened the door for Sandro Tonali to join Manchester United, who could miss out on another target.

The Red Devils are known to be in the market for at least two new midfielders heading into this summer’s transfer window.

With Manuel Ugarte expected to follow Casemiro in leaving, United need to overhaul this department in the summer and are linked with a wide array of options.

Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson have been mooted as leading options for Man Utd, but Tonali is also on their radar and it has been reported that he is one of their two top targets this summer.

At Newcastle, Tonali has developed into one of the top midfielders in the Premier League, but they need to offload a couple of valuable assets to balance the books without Champions League football.

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In recent weeks, Anthony Gordon has looked the most likely of Newcastle’s leading stars to leave as he has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, but Tonali could also be out of the door this summer.

According to a new report from Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Newcastle have put Tonali ‘up for sale’ and he will be ‘sacrificed’ this summer.

The report explains:

‘After failing to qualify for the Champions League, the Magpies are ready to consider offers for the midfielder, who, despite a ten-month betting ban, has made 103 Premier League appearances and scored 10 goals. Having paid Milan €59 million (according to the financial statements), the English club is expecting offers of €100 million.

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‘This figure is out of the market for Italian clubs (any reference to Juve is not purely coincidental). Transfer fee aside, the former Rossoneri player earns a salary of nearly €10 million. Manchester United or City are the most likely destinations.’

Jose Mourinho set to block Man Utd from signing Federico Valverde

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde is a left-field alternative linked with Man Utd, but a report from Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke claims Jose Mourinho, after ‘agreeing’ to return to the Spanish giants, is ‘to block’ this move from happening.

“If he’s allowed to leave Real Madrid this summer, you would imagine most of Europe’s big clubs would be interested,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“Obviously it looks like Jose Mourinho will be returning to the Bernabeu as well. He’ll have a huge role to play in the future of Valverde if he wants him to stick around as well.

“No surprise that Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Valverde.

“Valverde has always indicated that he wants to stay at Madrid and sees them as his dream club and let’s see what Jose Mourinho has got planned.

“I expect Mourinho will be looking to keep hold of Valverde and all of Real Madrid’s other star players, so it could be very difficult to get a deal done.”