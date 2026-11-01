Man Utd told ‘it’s best’ to sell Bruno Fernandes but INEOS in line for rude awakening

Manchester United have been told it's best to part with Bruno Fernandes

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda believes it’s best for Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United to go their separate ways, but the club have been warned ahead of attempts to sell.

Fernandes was United’s best player last season and with nine goals and a record-breaking 21 assists in the Premier League, he was among the best in the division. But this term, though he’s been trying his best, things aren’t coming off.

United, now 17th in the league, have scored just 10 goals in nine games, and none in their last two. Those games came in the wake up Fernandes calling out Michael Carrick for poor tactics.

There’s a sense the Portuguese could finally leave Old Trafford soon, and Sepulveda thinks that’s best.

He told talkSPORT: “In my personal opinion, I think it’s coming to an end.

“And I really think that’s the best for both because I think first of all, Manchester United must organise their own dressing room.

“Even for Bruno Fernandes, I think the best for both is to, let’s say, break this relationship, find a solution, because I think that kind of organisation that Man United needs to make a step back, to make two steps forward, starts with cleaning the dressing room.

“I think that a player like Fernandes nowadays, it’s better to not be there, even for him, because I think that Fernandes is in a team that is more established, fighting for big things.

“Even for him, it could be much better, because yesterday, for example, it is what it is, but Bruno Fernandes, the position that he had in the Ballon d’Or [27th], for example, it doesn’t reflect the player that he is, the numbers that he has.

“And if he plays for another team, I’m sure that Bruno Fernandes easily can be in the top ten players of the world.”

United warned over Bruno Fernandes sale

But Tony Cascarino has warned United that if they do look to sell Fernandes, there won’t be many sides willing to pay top dollar for him.

He said: “How many Manchester United players do you think you would get £60million for? Let’s just use that as a price tag. How many from Old Trafford would you buy for that?

“Carlos Baleba has just come for £70m, so it is a bit unfair to put him in.

“Would Bruno Fernandes go for £60m? You might from Saudi Arabia, but you wouldn’t from another Premier League team – there is no way that would happen.

“I really don’t think a Premier League club would pay it. He’s 32, so would you pay £60m and put him on a huge wage?

“I would think absolutely not. Has he been a great player for Man United? Yes, he has. He’s had periods where he has dragged the club out of trouble with his goals and his assists.”

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