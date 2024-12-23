Man Utd told big summer sale was a ‘bad call’, as star was a player ‘you don’t want to lose’

Former Manchester United man Jaap Stam has told the club letting Scott McTominay go was a “bad call” as he’s the type of high-impact player “you don’t want to lose”.

McTominay had his best season in a United shirt last term. He bagged 10 goals and three assists in all competitions, which included seven Premier League goals, a tally only beaten by two Red Devils players.

The Scotsman has since scored four goals and provided three assists in a Napoli shirt after a £25million move.

Ex-United man Stam has told the club it was a poor decision to let him go, given the impact he had at Old Trafford and is now having in Italy.

“Scott McTominay has been a very important influence at Manchester United even though he wasn’t a guaranteed starter,” Stam told SportLens.

“He scored goals and had a big impact and those are the players you don’t want to lose as a football club.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd lucky to have only one clown in worst Premier League XI of weekend

👉 Owen slams ‘stupid’ Man Utd star in Bournemouth loss as he urges Amorim to get ‘brutal’

👉 Man Utd swap deal given ‘OK’ with Old Trafford seen as ‘perfect destination’ for ex-Brighton star

“Leaving might’ve been a good step for him, as is currently being discussed with Marcus Rashford, but he may well have wanted to stay.

“He has been a very important player for Napoli and his confidence is growing because he is starting most games and overall I think selling him was a bad call at United.

“Sometimes you have to make tough decisions as a club and I understand that, but I wouldn’t have been keen to sell McTominay.”

It seems United may not have known what they had until they lost it, as they could do with a player like McTominay amid their poor run, which sees them 13th in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Amorim sets ‘focus’ on ‘improving’ Rashford as he’s ready to ‘forget’ explosive interview by Man Utd forward