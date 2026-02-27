Manchester United have been told to block Marcus Rashford’s potential return to Old Trafford from FC Barcelona on one condition.

During last summer’s transfer window, Rashford left Man Utd to join Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

Rashford has surpassed expectations at Barcelona, grabbing ten goals and 13 assists in his 34 appearances for the Spanish giants across all competitions.

Therefore, it should be inevitable that Barcelona sign Rashford permanently for a bargain fee of £26m, but this is uncertain due to their well-known financial difficulties.

This means Rashford could be forced to return to Man Utd ahead of next season, though former United star Lee Sharpe only wants the forward if he is going to apply himself appropriately.

“I love watching Marcus Rashford when Marcus Rashford is in full pomp, playing well, enjoying his football and working hard for the team – off the ball as well as on it,” Sharpe told GOAL.

“If he feels like he could come back and be the Marcus Rashford of old and is prepared to give 100 per cent in every game, then I’d take him back in a heartbeat. But it’s whether he feels like he is welcome.

“He certainly wasn’t producing the sort of form that he was earlier on in his career. If he’s going to come in and be a bit lazy and a bit half-hearted, like he was before he left, then I don’t want him.

“I don’t think United can carry a player like that. If he wants to come back and work his socks off and produce magic like he was a few seasons ago, then I’d be delighted to see him back.”

When asked how Rashford could be motivated if he is pushed to return to Man Utd, Sharpe explained why he thinks that will depend on his current mentality.

“That’s all between Marcus’ ears and what he is looking for,” Sharpe added.

“Has the change been enough for him, having a season away and playing at Barcelona for a year? Or has that whet his appetite so he knows he wants to be away permanently? Or is he happy with someone like Michael Carrick, that he knows, who will put an arm round him and hopefully get the best out of him?

“A few good games, some good goals and some hard-working performances and the fans would certainly take him back and be on his side.

“It all depends on what is going on in Marcus Rashford’s head and what his decisions are, what his ambitions are.”