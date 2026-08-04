It has been claimed that Manchester United can win the Premier League title this season if they sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

Following the arrival of Michael Carrick, Man Utd were arguably the best team in the Premier League during last season’s run-in, but they will be tested more this term.

Last season, the Red Devils benefitted from focusing purely on the Premier League, but they will juggle several competitions in the 2025/26 campaign after qualifying for the Champions League.

Therefore, it has been important for Man Utd to strengthen their squad this summer. So far this summer, they have signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow.

Man Utd could sign one more midfielder this summer, while they may also recruit a left-back, winger and/or striker.

And former England international Emile Heskey thinks they should target Fernandez, who is reportedly valued at £120m, after signing Santos from Chelsea because he could turn them into Premier League title contenders.

“Midfield is an area that Manchester United can definitely improve, and Enzo Fernandez would help,” Heskey told BoyleSports.

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“With Casemiro leaving earlier in the summer, they need to replace that presence. He had a very good end to the season and will be missed.

“I think Enzo Fernandez could be the one to come in and replace him. And if they get him, I can see them as title challengers.

“They’ve always had the players, Manchester United, but the systems played by previous managers haven’t always suited them.

“If they get the system right, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be challenging Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool for the title.”

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United defender Leny Yoro also thinks the Red Devils are capable of winning the Premier League this season and that is their “target”.

“And I know we have the potential to do it, so we have to do it,” Yoro told reporters.

“The mood is really good. We work really hard, and outside the pitch, we have a good vibe, a good mood.

“So, the target this season is to win every game, to be honest. For the team to be the best, for myself to do good games every time, to win trophies, and to be at the top.”

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Red Devils boss Michael Carrick, meanwhile, recently acknowledged that they plan to “compete for the biggest trophies” this season.

Carrick said in July: “We have a huge responsibility here to win and play exciting football.

“That never changes, and we should always be striving to compete for the biggest trophies. There are steps to take, but we are in a good place to take them.”