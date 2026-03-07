Manchester United have been encouraged to “cash in” on captain Bruno Fernandes after Fabrizio Romano provided an update on his future.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Man Utd over the past year as he has been mooted as a leading target for the Saudi Pro League.

United‘s captain opted to remain at the club last summer after the club were reportedly open to using his sale to raise funds, and he has been in fine form this season.

However, an exit remains a possibility heading into this summer’s window, with Romano explaining that he could decide to leave if Man Utd’s project does not convince him.

And former United star Paul Parker thinks the Premier League giants should “cash in” on Fernandes if they recieve a “big amount of money”.

“It is quite obvious that Bruno Fernandes has stepped up his game. He is super important to the current Man United team, but I am not sure he is a necessity for the future,” Parker said in an interview with PariuriX.com.

“I think he is a brilliant footballer and he has improved, but I don’t see him as a player who is improving the team in the long run.

“If Man United can cash in on him in the summer, I don’t think they should reject the offer.

“But of course, it needs to be a big amount of money, but that money would help improve the overall team, as the club could bring in new players.”

In the same interview, Parker hit out at Fernandes for being “very egotistical” and Man Utd’s next manager may want to get rid.

“I have always said that I think he is very egoistic. I still think he is, and I don’t think he worked under Amorim. He couldn’t play that role, but he has had more freedom under Michael Carrick,” Parker added.

“I just don’t think a new manager would look at him and be like, we need to keep him. We still have to remember that he has been a part of a very bad culture, and he has added to that bad culture himself.

“I think he has improved a bit in that sense as well, but he is only good to have in the dressing room and on the pitch if he and the team is performing well.

“Some players are able to lift their teammates if things are not going well, but he is not one of those players. I think Man United needs stronger characters. This club is well known for having strong characters, but they haven’t had that for many years.”

