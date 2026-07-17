Manchester United are reportedly plotting moves for France pair Manu Kone and Jean-Philippe Mateta in a double deal potentially worth £70m.

The Red Devils have already made three signings in this summer’s transfer window, having landed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow.

But they are not going to stop there, as it is widely reported that they intend to bring in one more midfielder.

United’s next midfield signing is likely to be a defensive option to replace Casemiro, and Roma standout Kone is among those linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Kone, who is reportedly valued at around £45m, has impressed for France at the World Cup, and it has been reported that the Red Devils face competition from Chelsea for the midfielder.

READ: The mistake Man Utd could make with Manu Kone as their missing midfield piece



Despite this, a new report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Man Utd are ‘keeping tabs’ on Kone and ‘there is a deal to be done’ with Roma.

Still, O’Rourke has insisted that a deal is not yet advanced between Man Utd and Roma.

“He’s a player that Manchester United do admire and he’s somebody who is on their list for the defensive midfield reinforcements,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“They’ve brought in Tielemans and Santos, and ideally they would like to bring in a third midfielder and a more defensive midfielder, and Kone fits the bill.”

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He continued: “United went quietly about their business and did deals for Tielemans and Santos, who both came in while they were being linked with other players.

“Kone is one of a number of defensive midfielders that United’s recruitment staff are looking at at the moment, so there’s nothing advanced on this one.

“It’s just another player who’s on their list, and if it looks like there is a deal that could be done, then it’s one that they maybe could pursue.”

Man Utd ‘interested’ in signing Jean-Philippe Mateta

As well as a third midfielder, the Red Devils could also push to bring in a new striker, and journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that they are among three clubs ‘interested’ in Crystal Palace forward Mateta.

Galetti said on X: ‘EXCL | Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United are all interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta.

‘Crystal Palace value the striker at £25m and are open to selling, with his contract expiring in 2027.

‘Talks are expected to intensify in the coming weeks.’

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