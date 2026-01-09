Manchester United have been told why Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner would struggle at Old Trafford, while they should avoid a “terrible” alternative.

Reports on Friday claimed Man Utd are well-placed to appoint an interim boss until the summer within the next couple of days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick have been named as the leading targets to be short-term replacements for Ruben Amorim at Man Utd.

In the summer, Man Utd will bring in a long-term successor to oversee a significant rebuild, with it reported that Glasner, who is due to become a free agent at the end of this season, is a leading contender.

Glasner is deserving of a job at an elite club, but former United defender Paul Parker has explained why he thinks he would struggle under INEOS.

“Oliver Glasner would be my dream choice as a new Manchester United manager in an ideal world, but the situation around Man United just isn’t ideal at the moment,” Parker told MyBettingSites.com.

“So, the reason why I am not leaning towards Oliver Glasner is that he wants to achieve something. He is demanding a lot and wants success. That doesn’t correlate very well with Manchester United.

“We have seen it at Crystal Palace for a very long time. He wants to be at the top and be given the best chances of doing that. He wants to work with who he wants, not what other people want. Glasner is improving clubs and players.

“He has always done that, but he wouldn’t be given the chance to do that at Man United. He wants to get involved and he has a lot of opinions. He wants a final say and the manager at Man United is being controlled by a puppet master.

“He has won two trophies at Crystal Palace and brought them into European football. He gave the club something they never had. He added a new style to the football club, but Man United are not ready for him.

“I think he would have a go at a lot of players who wouldn’t like to work under him. He would tell them what is right and wrong, because he is very strong minded. He is still my number one choice, but I would be seriously worried. Not because of him but because of the club.”

Former England boss Gareth Southgate has also been linked with Man Utd, but Parker reckons he would be a “terrible solution”.

“If Gareth Southgate’s name gets mentioned, it will only be because he is a yes-man. Actually, that could be a very good reason why they would hire him,” Parker added.

“Maybe the other managers around the world doesn’t stand a chance, actually, because he is exactly what the club wants.”

“It would be a terrible solution, so I am definitely saying no to him.”