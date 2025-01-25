Pundit Paul Merson has told Manchester United to “drop” Alejandro Garnacho at Chelsea amid reports suggesting he could be involved in a swap deal.

The Red Devils are considering offers for Garnacho as this pure profit sale would raise funds for incoming and reduce their chances of breaking the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Garnacho has been heavily linked with Serie A giants Napoli as they are in the market for a winger to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but Chelsea are also in the running to sign Garnacho.

The Argentina international is currently the most likely of Man Utd’s academy products to leave the Premier League giants this month, but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be finalised with his valuation set at around £60m.

It has also emerged that Garnacho could leave Man Utd as part of a swap deal as they are ‘seriously considering’ signing Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.

Merson thinks Man Utd would be better off with this transfer as they need to “get that deal done”.

“If I’m Man United, I’m getting that deal done, 100 per cent. I’m dropping him [Garnacho] off and picking up Nkunku,” Merson said.

“He’s a good player, he’s just bang unlucky at Chelsea because of Palmer whose done unbelievably well. He’s a good player.

“Honestly, if Man United got him they’d get a signing-and-a-half.

“I don’t get the Garnacho one. He’s not better than Jadon Sancho nowhere near, he’s not better than Pedro Neto. Him and Noni Madueke have their days when they’re looking good but they won’t be consistent enough.

“I don’t see where he plays but the other lad walks into the Man United team.”

Tim Sherwood meanwhile has explained why he “can’t see” Chelsea signing Garnacho, while Nkunku to Man Utd makes more sense.

“Very surprised on the fact that I don’t think Chelsea need Garnacho. I don’t think they do [need another winger], they’ve got better players,” Sherwood said.

“Nkunku to United I can see. He’s a goalscorer, he wants to play on a regular basis and I still think Man United are a big pull.

“But for Garnacho to go the other way, I just can’t see it. I’m not sure about Garnacho, I don’t think he’s a superstar but I think he’s a lot better than a lot of the players they’ve got.

“So, when you haven’t got that many good players and someone who’s come through your academy, why would you release?”