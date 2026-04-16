Paul Merson has predicted Chelsea vs Manchester United and advised interim boss Michael Carrick on his team selection.

Chelsea and Man Utd are among the teams in the running to qualify for the Champions League, though the two sides are coming off losses to Manchester City and Leeds United.

Third-placed Man Utd are in a far stronger position than sixth-placed Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League, but this will somewhat alter if the Blues beat their rivals at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

Regarding this weekend’s match, former Arsenal star Paul Merson has claimed why he thinks Chelsea could be out of the Champions League race if they lose to Man Utd.

“Chelsea were atrocious of the highest level in the second half against Manchester City,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

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“Luckily for them, they now face Manchester United, who were also terrible in the loss to Leeds!

“This is a must-not-lose game for United and a must-win game for Chelsea. After this, Chelsea face Brighton away, Nottingham Forest at home, Liverpool away, Spurs at home and Sunderland away.

“If they lose this game, I don’t see them playing Champions League football next season.

“As long as Manchester United avoid defeat, they are at an advantage for Champions League qualification because Chelsea will play Liverpool.”

Still, Merson has backed Chelsea to pick up all three points against Man Utd, who have been advised to drop summer signing Benjamin Sesko.

“I would be shocked if Enzo Fernandez is not back in the line-up for this game,” Merson added.

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“I still can’t get my head around the fact that Chelsea banned him for two matches! They were crying out for someone like him to get on the ball and pass to break lines during the defeat to City.

“Manchester United were poor against Leeds and have a few injuries to deal with.

“I don’t know why Bryan Mbeumo did not start that game though. And Casemiro is nowhere near the same player without Kobbie Mainoo next to him!

“I would probably leave Benjamin Sesko out of the line-up against Chelsea. He’s someone who they can bring on to make an impact off the bench.

“The other day against Leeds, they had no one who could do that as a substitute because Sesko was in the starting XI.

“Chelsea could be ninth in the league by the end of the week, if they don’t win this game. But I actually think they can trouble United. I’m backing Chelsea to get a 2-1 win.”

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