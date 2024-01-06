Man Utd told to finalise ‘dream’ transfer as Real Madrid legend is ‘exactly what’ Ten Hag’s side ‘need’

An ex-Manchester United striker has encouraged his old club to sign former Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad.

The Red Devils are unlikely to be too busy during this month’s winter transfer window as they are restricted by their ongoing Financial Fair Issues and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover is unlikely to make a significant impact until the summer.

Erik ten Hag may have to rely on the loan market this month but United’s head coach should be looking to bring in a new striker who can compete with Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old has been one of Man Utd‘s better players this season after he joined the club from Serie A outfit Atalanta in a deal worth around £64m in the summer.

But Man Utd are having to ask too much of the attacker as a result of their lack of options in forward areas. They have been linked with ex-Chelsea flop Timo Werner in recent weeks but he is now ‘on the verge’ of joining Premier League rivals Tottenham on loan.

Instead, ex-United star Louis Saha thinks his former club should bring in Benzema from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad.

The 36-year-old Real Madrid legend has 12 goals and five assists for the Middle East outfit this season and is under contract until 2026. Saha thinks he would “change” United’s attack.

“Benzema would change United’s attack, and that’s exactly what they need,” Saha said (via Diario AS).

“He would score goals and ensure better team play. For now, it’s just a dream, but Karim is still very professional.”

Benzema to Man Utd realistically has no chance of happening and the Premier League giants will likely end up with a pretty underwhelming loan signing. Former Stoke City flop Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, perhaps?

In the meantime, Chris Sutton and Ian Wright think Hojlund’s teammates should be doing more to help the Man Utd striker.

“I don’t want to keep going back to Manchester United, but we watched Hojlund the other night, I felt really sorry for him,” Sutton said.

“I feel really sorry for him. He looks like a player that is a little bit low on confidence now, but I don’t think that he has an understanding of how he can score a goal at Manchester United because the wide players want the ball for themselves.

“Antony, the other night, never got his head up. Pass, follow, link-up – there aren’t combinations. And that’s a massive issue.”

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wright added: “For me, it was when I saw… It was [Diogo] Dalot, and at 1-0 and we are talking about Hojlund’s come on now and he wants his chance.

“This is good play from them, He gets in, he’s got to square this, he’s got to square it to him. I think there’s a total lack of respect for him, he doesn’t even acknowledge [him]… look at him he’s had a shot from the most ridiculous angle, he’s upset with himself.

“But he doesn’t even look for Hojlund, has a ridiculous shot and then Bournemouth scored a minute later, Hojlund has got to be pulling him up in the dressing room about that, he’s got to say ‘come on’.”