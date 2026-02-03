Manchester United have been told to fend off competition from Arsenal and others to sign Italy international Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

The Red Devils did not make a single signing in the winter transfer window as they opted to save their funds for this summer.

At which point, it will likely be their priority to sign at least one new midfielder as part of an overhaul in that department in the summer.

Michael Carrick‘s side need to sign a new No.6 to fill the void left by Casemiro, who is confirmed to be leaving upon the expiry of his contract in the summer. They may also look to find replacements for Bruno Fernandes and/or Manuel Ugarte.

United are linked with several potential replacements for Casemiro, including Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliott Anderson.

However, former Man Utd defender and Premier League winner Danny Simpson thinks the Red Devils should prioritise Newcastle star Tonali, who was linked with a move to Arsenal on deadline day and could be the subject of three ‘blockbuster offers’ in the summer.

“I think Tonali would work really well in that United midfield,” Simpson told Metro via Meta Spins Casino.

“I think he would complement Kobbie Mainoo really nicely, because he gets about the pitch so well.

“Obviously, he’s been a top player for Newcastle. He’s good on the ball, he’s strong, he’s physical, he’d be a brilliant player in there in many regards.

“Also, he’s the type of player that I think could wear a Man Utd shirt. It’s not easy, that, and I feel like he could wear it with the pressure and deal with it.

“He could definitely slot in there.”

Simpson has also commented on Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford, with the England international also in the final few months of his contract at Man Utd.

He has explained why it would be a “very silly” decision from Man Utd to let him leave.

“I think it would be very silly to let him go,” Simpson added. “We know what he’s been through, the way he’s come back and shown his resilience.

“He’s had some big moments and big winners as well in recent times. We need him in the box, defending and attacking. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t get a new deal.

“I think he deserves a new deal for his performances. It’s not just on the pitch, I know what he’s like off the pitch. He’s a leader.

“So for me it’d be silly to let Harry go. And I’m sure he wants to play every game, but when he’s not, he still supports the lads. He’ll be on the bench, and when he’s needed, he’ll come and perform. So hopefully they sort that contract out soon.”