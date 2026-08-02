Manchester United have been told that they have made a mistake with Atalanta star Ederson Silva, while they have been urged to replace two players.

In this summer’s transfer window, Man Utd have been focused on overhauling their midfield and, for a while, Ederson looked set to be their first arrival.

Ahead of the World Cup, the Red Devils finalised a deal with Atalanta to sign Ederson for around £35m, but they later opted to pull out of the transfer due to issues relating to his medical.

Man Utd have instead signed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, while they intend to recruit one more midfielder this summer.

Ederson, meanwhile, has penned a new long-term contract with Atalanta, but former Premier League player Don Hutchinson believes Man Utd should have signed the “outstanding player”.

“I’m surprised they didn’t go back for Ederson,” Hutchison told ESPN.

READ: Arsenal and Manchester United guilty of summer 2026’s biggest transfer undercharges



“I think he’s an outstanding player who can make other players around him better.

“He’s just signed a new deal in Atalanta but he’s a very, very good player.”

Despite this, Hutchinson has credited Man Utd for their positive business in recent windows, even though they need to make more signings.

“They’ve had a couple of really, really outstanding windows, good windows, buying very, very good players and young, promising players,” Hutchinson added.

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Guimaraes to Arsenal closer as Chelsea make new offer, Spurs eye Osimhen



“I think it’s just being a little bit greedy if you want all these Champions League players to come in this summer.

“I think the strategy has obviously changed. They’re not going to go out and spend £100 million on players. That’s why they’ve walked away from one or two deals.”

Hutchison continued: “I think Michael is a clever guy. He’d be naive if he thought what he’s got now is good enough to compete in the domestic competitions with the Premier League and Champions League because now this is a tougher test.

“They were outstanding with no European football last year, but bodies have to be brought in. But you have to be careful. You can’t go out and spend £25 million on a guy that’s not going to play.

“You’ve still got players like Kobbie Mainoo who need game time, so it’s all revolving around the players that were signed in the last couple of windows, the players that are already there.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd plan Arsenal raid for left-back who can also play in midfield



Manchester United told to replace two key players

Hutchinson has also explained why he thinks Man Utd need to upgrade Senne Lammens and Harry Maguire soon.

“I think the window after this one, I think that’s going to be telling,” Hutchinson claimed.

“It’s then when they need to try to move on from the likes of Maguire and maybe when they’ve had a good look at Senne Lammens, they might think that in two years or 18 months, that’s an upgrade that needs fixing, a world-class goalkeeper.

“But for now, I think with the window still open, I think they are pretty fairly set.”