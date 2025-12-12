Manchester United have been encouraged to re-sign former striker Danny Welbeck from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in January.

The Red Devils have been very active in the transfer market over the past year, spending around £230m in the summer to land Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

Man Utd have also landed several up-and-coming talents, while most of their deadwood was offloaded in the summer.

The Premier League giants are better this season than last term, but they are still miles away from winning the Premier League title and/or Champions League.

So, Man Utd need to make further additions in January and next summer, with a new No.6 among their priorities.

Club legend Louis Saha has also explained why they should re-sign Welbeck in the winter window.

“I would have loved Manchester United to sign Danny at the start of the season,” Saha told the Pundit Arena.

“He’s not just very talented, but he’s very efficient and he’s experienced.

“When I came to the club, there was Van Nistelrooy and Solskjaer, but we had more than that. We had Tevez and Alan Smith, and there was depth, there was a variety. We all learned from each other.

“I think Sesko and other forward players would benefit by having someone like Welbeck to challenge them, to make them learn more about the game, more about positioning.

“Welbeck’s experience would give an example for them to all learn from, and I think if Danny arrives in the winter transfer window, he could make a huge difference to results on the pitch.”

Saha has also revealed what he has made of Sesko at the start of this season.

“I think Sesko has done okay because he’s coming from a new league,” Saha added.

“He showed his talent in Germany with RB Leipzig, and now he’s starting to show it in the Premier League.

“His potential is enormous. People may think that it’s easy to just join a team in transition like Manchester United with the pressure and all that.

“I can see that he’s got all the qualities to improve – he just needs to score one or two goals in some big games and I think his United career will really take off. I’ve seen enough of him to think that he’s a very impressive lad. He’s done well enough so far.”