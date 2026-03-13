Manchester United have been told to replace “liability” Bruno Fernandes, with a pundit arguing that the “brainless” star holds them back.

The popular opinion is that Fernandes has further cemented himself as Man Utd‘s most important player under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Fernandes struggled to show his best form from a deeper role under Ruben Amorim, but he has returned to his best since returning to the No.10 position and has helped Man Utd boost their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Despite this, Man Utd’s captain is yet to appease former United defender Paul Parker, who is one of the midfielder’s harshest and most nonsensical critics.

Now, Parker has explained why he thinks Fernandes is a “liability” unless Man Utd cater to his needs.

“At the moment in time, Manchester United, a lot of people are so blinkered about Bruno,” Parker told GOAL.

“I think you have to look at the longer game and ask the question, can you go and really compete for a league with someone like Bruno? He’s been given that role now where he’s further forward, but the problem is that he’s a liability unless you make the game perfect for him.

“Because when you haven’t got the ball, he just can’t get around people.

“He won’t tackle, always chasing back and just the fact of his ill-discipline without the ball. He just wants to chase and chase and chase.

“He will not stand in a position and believe that’s good enough, he thinks he’s got to chase everything and be seen chasing.”

And Parker also thinks summer signing Matheus Cunha should replace Fernandes in the No.10 role and Man Utd need to sign a new winger to take the captain’s place in the starting XI.

“I think Cunha would give you more with and without the ball, yes definitely. But people will say look at the goals Bruno’s made this season,” Parker added.

“At this time, I think you can go and do that, but you’d look at him in the last few games where you’re looking for your captain and your so-called playmaker to do something for you and he just doesn’t do enough.

“You look at the Newcastle game, giving away the penalty was needless. There was no need for him to be making that challenge, on a player who was looking for it. A player who doesn’t necessarily beat people with the ball at his feet in Anthony Gordon. Gordon was looking for a penalty. He tried it again later. Brainless.”

