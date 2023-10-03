‘There’s no fire’ – Man Utd told to sack Ten Hag as ‘wrong’ Ronaldo, Sancho claims are made

Former Tottenham and AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng thinks Manchester United should sack Erik ten Hag as he’s “not on the level”.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season under Ten Hag with Man Utd losing four of their first seven league matches for the first time since the 1989/90 campaign.

It is the first time Ten Hag has come under fire in his tenure at Old Trafford with the Dutchman leading Man Utd to a top-four finish and League Cup silverware last term.

But now Boateng – who played in the Premier League for Tottenham and Portsmouth – reckons it’s time for Ten Hag to leave with his side showing “no fire” this season.

“I think he’s got to go,” Boateng told Vibe With Five. “From what I’m seeing, there’s no energy. I don’t see any energy.

“And then what he did to [Cristiano] Ronaldo and all that, it’s too much stuff. I think he’s not on the level to be the coach of Man United.

“Even the team is not the best, they have some good players but not the best.

“But still there’s no fire. When you come to Old Trafford, it’s like how you said, they put in a ball and there’s no pace, no one gets angry, no one puts in passion and fire. If my players aren’t doing that then me as a coach, I have to do that.”

On what issue he has with Ten Hag’s handling of Ronaldo, Boateng added: “He was the top scorer and he just kicked him out, he goes against the best player in the team, you don’t do that, you have to give him respect.

“There’s ways to let a player off and I think he chose the wrong way.”

Ten Hag has fallen out with Jadon Sancho early on this season after the Man Utd winger reacted badly to the manager calling out his poor performances in training.

Sancho is still refusing to apologise to Ten Hag for criticising him in a social media post and the England international is currently training away from the rest of the first-team squad.

On the bust-up between Ten Hag and Sancho, Boateng said: “I think both are wrong, but you don’t have to put it out that way.

“It looks so bad for the club, for Ten Hag, for Sancho, it just looks really negative. You only read negative stuff, ‘he says this, they say that’.

“I think you just need to sit down with the player and tell him honestly what you think, what he has to do, the player says what he has to do, then he leaves or stays there and gives everything.

“I don’t think Sancho gives everything, like he’s not there with his head 100 per cent, but I think Man United as well in the wrong, so you just have to find a solution.

“I think Sancho is an unbelievable player, so much potential with what he showed in Dortmund, coming back to England didn’t help him because of the environment, for sure, he’s out with his friends or whatever, but you have to find a solution because everything I read it just negative.”

On whether Sancho made the wrong choice by choosing to leave Borussia Dortmund for Man Utd, Boateng continued: “Yeah, it’s a comfort zone.

“He comes here, his friends are around, you know how it is, I as the same, when I came back to Berlin I had my friends around and football was second.

“In Dortmund he didn’t have anyone around and look how he performed, he was flying because he was focusing on football. There were no excuses.

“Now he has excuses, ‘the coach doesn’t like me, I don’t train good but others aren’t training good’, no, think about yourself, do your job and whenever you do your job you can say you did it, and then the coach can decide, he can say, ‘I don’t like the way you play’, but with your chest out you can shake his hand, but they have leverage to attack him and you as a player don’t give the chance to attack you.”