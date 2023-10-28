Man Utd told to sell five stars including ‘injury-prone’ trio to fund £60m raid for Liverpool target

Manchester United have been advised to offload five players to fund a major rebuild, with Erik ten Hag “having a lot of work to do”.

The Red Devils have been pretty dreadful during the early weeks of this season as they have already lost four games in the Premier League.

Man Utd – who have two of the worst finishers in the Premier League – have not been convincing in recent weeks as they beat Brentford, Sheffield United and FC Copenhagen but they have been hampered by injuries.

They are currently without Lautaro Martinez and Luke Shaw through injury, while a few of their standout players are underperforming.

Man Utd spent around £180m during the summer transfer window to sign Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat so Ten Hag is unlikely to have loads of money to spend in January.

Despite this, they are being linked with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is reportedly also being monitored by Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Ex-Premier League attacker Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Guehi would be an ideal signing for Man Utd and he has encouraged them to offload Martinez, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to get a deal done.

“Guehi is going to be expensive. Palace won’t want to break up that partnership with him and Andersen,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“But I like him. He’s starting for England, he’s getting caps. He’s strong, quick, good on the ball.

“But Man United have got a lot of work to do in the transfer market.

“Look at that defence. Varane isn’t the same, he looks like a 35-year-old. Casemiro isn’t the same. Martinez is injury-prone. Shaw is injury-prone. Malacia is too.

“United have got a real problem and they need to see that those players will keep letting Ten Hag down with their fitness.

“They need to move them on, and go out and spend money on players who can stay fit.”

A recent report from Football Insider claimed ‘United will have to pay at least £60m’ to sign Guehi. They explained.

‘Football Insider revealed on Monday (16 October) that Guehi, 23, is a target for United as well as several other Premier League sides. ‘Erik ten Hag’s side are keen to add to their pool of options with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez already suffering serious injuries in the 2023-24 campaign. ‘However, it is believed Guehi is unwilling to move clubs in the January window as he wants regular first-team football prior to the European Championships in the summer of 2024. ‘His contract at Selhurst Park is set to run until June 2026, meaning Palace can ask for a mega-money fee for his signature.’

