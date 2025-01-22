Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker has told the Red Devils to sell Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho in the January transfer window.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to Napoli, Chelsea and Tottenham this month with the Serie A side making two bids for the Man Utd winger.

As much of a prospect as he is, Garnacho doesn’t seem to fit into Ruben Amorim’s system and now looks likely to be sold before the end of the window.

Paul Scholes recently admitted he can see the benefit of cashing in on Garnacho in order to help Amorim reshape his Man Utd squad in January.

And now Parker has revealed that he doesn’t “like Garnacho as a person” and that Man Utd should sell him along with 12 other players.

Parker told BonusCodeBets: “I have obviously seen that Garnacho is linked to Chelsea. I don’t like Garnacho as a person, but you can’t deny he has some sort of talent. For me it looks like everything has gone to his head and it’s not a good look for a young player. He will compete against 37 wingers at Chelsea, and he doesn’t seem like someone who likes competition, so I don’t know what he is on about.

“Obviously, I would like him to leave, and for Man United, it’s fantastic to see that Chelsea wants him, as they usually pay a lot of money for players. It’s great news really, but I don’t expect him to do very well. Why should he change just by going to London?

“He doesn’t stand for pressure, and he is only showing something when being subbed on. Best of luck to him, he needs it. He really needs it, and I hope he gets his head straight very soon.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Was appointing Amorim ‘stupidest’ move or relegation plan genius from Ratcliffe?

👉 Scholes tells Man Utd they must sell eight players in £372m transfer clearout

👉 Man Utd transfer disaster exposed by wing-back perfect for Ruben Amorim in crazy Barcelona win

As well as Garnacho, Parker wants to see Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee all leave Man Utd.

Parker added: “I mean, yeah, from the current squad, there are 13 players I would want to leave Manchester United. From the first team squad. Many of them are quite obvious.

“I hope it will not take two or three transfer windows, but it can be tough to get rid of them because of their high wages.

“Højlund is the one I am not really sure about. I don’t think he is good enough, but he is young and he has some potential. I would like to bring in an experienced centre forward who he can learn from. Potentially, he can become good, we just haven’t seen enough from him yet.

“Casemiro and Eriksen are still good players, but they won’t get much football. So, for them, it’s more a case of doing what’s right for them. They deserve to play more football. Maguire is obvious to me, but people keep finding excuses for him. He is just not good enough and he is a big issue. It has carried on too long with him.”